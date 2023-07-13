William "Bill" R. Weiss, 65
William Ray Weiss (Bill) peacefully passed away on July 2nd, 2023 while watching his favorite sport and longtime hobby, golf. He was born on March 18th, 1958 to his late parents Richard and Dorothy (nee Lewandowski) Weiss. He married Bonnie (nee Zahn) on November 20th 1992, together they had two daughters, Lauren and Lindsey.
Bill grew up in Greenfield, Wisconsin with his six siblings. He was an athlete and loved to play basketball in his green converse. He graduated from UW Milwaukee in 1982 with a bachelors in business administration and started working in the insurance industry. He spent the last 20 years of his career at Acuity Insurance. He met his wife Bonnie at American Family Insurance in 1988.They moved to Baltimore Maryland and were married on November 20th, 1992. In 1997 they moved and planted roots in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. There were numerous things that Bill loved including watching and playing golf, attending badger football and basketball games with his family, babies, hiking, loudly singing Sweet Caroline, and hot ham on Sundays after church. More than any of that though, Bill loved watching his girls play sports. From soccer and basketball games, to cross country meets he was always there intensely watching, cheering and occasionally yelling on the sidelines. He was so proud of them. ALS stole a lot over the past 3 ½ years, but it didn’t steal his faith. He was a man of God and found hope and peace through this journey knowing that heaven is home. Bill was humble, kind and generous. He was a longtime volunteer at the Ozaukee Food Alliance and enjoyed helping out at Feed My Starving Children events.
Bill is survived by his wife Bonnie; two daughters, Lauren (Jake) and Lindsey;his mother in law Elizabeth Zahn; his siblings: Terry Lesnik, Jim Weiss, Janet (Donald) Pipal, Robert (Diane) Weiss, and Mary (Jeff) Hovorka; his sister in laws Barb Weiss, Linda Speerbrecher, Cindy Kokta, and Denise Victor; and his brother in law Jeff Zahn. He is further survived by countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Dorothy (nee Lewandowski) Weiss, brother John Weiss, brother in law Norman Speerbrecher, brother in law Wayne Kokta and brother in law David Lesnik.
A memorial service was held on Saturday July 8th at 11:00 am at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Ozaukee Food Alliance or Feed My Starving Children are appreciated.