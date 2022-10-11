William H. Huebner
March 14, 1936 - October 7, 2022
William was born in Wauwatosa on March 14, 1936, the son of the late Herman and Katherine (nee Puls) Huebner. He married Patricia (Pat) M. Huebner on December 28, 1968. William enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, and his love for music. Bill was part of a choir for most of his life – from grade school choirs to the Bell Canto Chorus to the Skylight Opera Theater, and the Cedarburg Senior Choir. Bill was a choir director of Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton for 19 years. Bill was a member of the Cedarburg Lion’s Club for many years.
After graduating from Wauwatosa East high school, Bill completed a four-year machinist apprenticeship. He then enrolled at UW-Milwaukee and earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. He went on to teach band and chorus in five Wisconsin school districts. He continued his education while teaching, earning a master’s degree in Music Education. After 12 years of teaching, he went back to school at Madison Area Technical College to study data processing. After graduating, he worked at various businesses in Southeast Wisconsin until he joined West Bend Mutual Insurance in 1991 and ultimately retiring from there.
Bill and Patricia enjoyed traveling and realized their dream vacation of visiting Hawaii and Alaska. They also realized another dream of owning their own fishing place on the river in Tomahawk, WI.
William was the beloved husband of Patricia for 43 years; beloved father of John (Jody) Huebner of Franklin and James (Lisa) Huebner of Pewaukee; adoring grandfather of Gannon and Reign. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in William’s name to The Cedarburg Lions Club.