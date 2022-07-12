William L. Vey, ‘Bill,’ 83
Mr. William Vey, of Waubeka, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in the morning hours of Friday, July 8, 2022. He was 83 years old.
Bill was born in Milwaukee on April 11, 1939, son of Ludwig and Charlotte (nee Mehrens) Vey. He grew up in Cedarburg and graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1958. After high school, Bill served his country in the United States Army.
On June 13, 1964, Bill married Carol Carthew in Hanover, IL.
He worked as a supervisor for Tecumseh Manufacturing in Grafton and New Holstein for over 40 years. After his retirement, Bill cut grass for the Village of Saukville. He enjoyed spending time at Boot Lake, was a fan of all Wisconsin sports, and especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carol, four children: Mary (Rich) Coomer, Lynn (Ray) Jung, Mike (Jacque) Vey, and Rachel (Scott) Matusewic. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Bobby (Kelli), Emily, Michael (Kathy), and Katie, three great-grandchildren, his siblings Al (JoAnn) Vey and Lilyann Kassens, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A casual celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Saturday, July 16th, from 1-4 PM at the Cedars III, W53N404 Park Circle, Cedarburg.
In lieu flowers, memorials are suggested. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.