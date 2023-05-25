William N. Korinek, 67
William Norman Korinek (Bill, aka Kornball) passed away unexpectedly and was born into eternal life on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 67. Bill was born on October 20, 1955 to Lois and the late Donald Korinek. He was the dearly loved brother of seven siblings. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1973. He then continued his journey into the oil fields of TX and Michigan and various other jobs in the South. Bill had his own landscaping business and for many years worked as a Property Manager until his recent retirement. It was at Fish Day where he met the love of his life, Diana (Tillman). They were married in 1988. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Kimberly and Kevin, whom Bill loved very much.
Bill had many talents and skills that he shared. He was a craftsman, a builder, arborist, fisherman, poker player, and golfer. But to Bill and his loved ones, his biggest role was that of a family man, husband, father, and much adored grandpa.
Bill and his buddies received the nickname “the wood dorks” from their passion of working outdoors; trees were their specialty. When Bill wasn’t busy working outside he enjoyed fishing, golfing, being at his home up North, sipping a cold Budweiser and spending time with his three beautiful granddaughters.
Bill had an infectious personality that made everyone want to be his friend. He was blessed with many dear, lifelong friendships. His honest and straightforward nature made him well-respected by loved ones and friends alike. Bill was eternally generous and always willing to help those in need. He will be greatly missed by his deeply saddened family, friends, and community.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Diana (Tillman) Korinek, dear father of Kimberly (Derek) Groth, and Kevin Korinek. Proud Grandpa of Adoree, Graycen, and Kenley Groth. He is further survived by his mother Lois Korinek and siblings Christine Culligan, Donald (Rosanne) Korinek, Tom Korinek, Raynelle Korinek , Mary (Rick) Schmitz, Janice (Joe) Niedzialkowski, Diane (Jay) Richardson, sisters in law, Mary Gosewehr, Lisa (George) Tuszkiewicz, Nora Lira, and brother in law Andrew (Tina) Tillman, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father Donald Korniek, mother-in-law Patricia Tillman, and nephew Eddie Niedzialkowski.
A visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Rd., Grafton on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon reception will follow at the Grafton American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be greatly appreciated and will be made to the charities of their choosing. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.