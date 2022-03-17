Wilmer F. Wetzel, 94
Wilmer F. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa at the age of 94 years.
Wilmer was born in Mequon on March 25, 1927, to the late Martin and Milda (nee Frenz) Wetzel and married Arlene (nee Dietrich) in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg.
Wilmer was a lifetime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt. He was a realtor broker for 60 years as well as operating Hawthorne Farms Apple Orchard. Wilmer was also a founding member of the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band and played the trumpet and flugelhorn for over 40 years.
Wilmer is survived by his wife, Arlene, of Mequon; his brother, Pastor Oliver Wetzel of Libertyville, IL; and his granddaughters Maria and Nicole of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his children Mary Mohr and Mark Wetzel; his sisters Marion Bittorf and Grace Nitz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.
