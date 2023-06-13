CEDARBURG — Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams couldn’t help but reference a song released more than a decade before any of his players were born to summarize his thoughts Thursday after the Bulldogs earned a 1-0 victory over Nicolet in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional semifinal match.
“It feels so good. Tony! Toni! Toné! said that. It feels good,” the veteran coach said, calling upon a track from a 1990 album called The Revival by the rhythm and blues group. “That’s how it feels right now.”
Cedarburg had a handful of scoring opportunities in the opening half, but were only able to cash in once. Oddly enough, it was hardly the most dangerous chance that the home side had, but is was the type of goal that was the result of something the Bulldogs have been practicing all season long.
The tally ultimately came off a sequence that began with a corner kick. Peyton Wetzel started the action that produced the score when she put an attempt on target from distance. The Nicolet keeper got in front of the try, but fumbled the ball and it popped free. Courtney Van Ermen was the first to the sphere and booted it in 20 minutes, 36 seconds into the match for what would prove to be the only goal of the night.
“Every day we work on crashing the goal,” Williams said, adding that finishing inside the box is another emphasis for the club that paid off on that tally. “Courtney’s done two of them now. She had the one against Watertown, she had this one and this was a huge one.”
It was fitting that Wetzel was involved in the scoring play, even though Williams put her in a different position Thursday due to the absence of junior defender Talan Nobile.
“I want Peyton up top to score goals. This was a game for her to probably put some in the back of the net, but with Talan out, we just trusted her speed, trusted her ability to win balls in the back, and that’s what she did,” the coach explained. “She had to play all 80 because we needed her all 80.”
Things shifted a bit in the second half as Nicolet looked to attack more and was able to piece together a handful of runs that challenged Cedarburg keeper Mia Hurd. However, the freshman was up to the task, recording eight saves to pitch a shutout.
“We tried to give her games during the season against high-level opponents so when the playoffs got here, she’d be used to it. I think Nick (Chiappa), our keeper coach, does a great job with her, keeping her even-keeled. And, she’s an even-keeled kid,” Williams said. “I’m just proud of her and just proud of my team. So proud of them.”
The veteran coach added that he believes his team was able to find a way to win the game because the Bulldogs are familiar with advancing to this part of the postseason.
“I feel like we’ve just got that experience. Getting there last year, not to jinx ourselves, but I think the last six years here at Cedarburg, we’ve been to the sectional finals,” Williams noted. “Our teams and our program knows what they need to do to dig one out.
“It’s the little things. It helps to have good defenders,” he added. “Peyton we had to move back because Talan was sick. Mia was a rock back there. For a freshman, that’s incredible the way she plays. She cleans up a lot of our mistakes.”
The Cedarburg coach added Chiappa summarized playoff soccer after the victory.
“Nick said it best, you just got to win,” Williams explained. “It doesn’t have to look pretty, it doesn’t have to check all the boxes, we’ve just got to win.”