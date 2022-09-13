MEQUON — Homestead boys volleyball head coach Matt Savage was pleased with the progress his team made Wednesday compared to the Highlanders first match in North Shore Conference play.
The Highlanders bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Cedarburg in the opener to claim a 25-17, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19 triumph over Hartford.
“A lot of it had to do with their communication on the court. That first match, they were really quiet and kind of hesitant,” Savage said comparing the victory over the Orioles to the loss to the Bulldogs. “This match everybody was talking, it was loud in the gym, they were excited, they celebrated winning points and shook off bad plays.”
Savage added that if that performance becomes the norm, good things will follow for Homestead this season.
“If they keep playing like this, I think we’ll have a really successful year,” he said.
Homestead got out to a strong start against the Orioles.
Ilia Mikhailenko did a lot of the damage in the opening set, sending rockets over the net that the Orioles could not make much of a play on, resulting in the outside hitter recording six kills and a pair of blocks as the home team took the lead in the match.
“He’s probably our go-to player at this point,” Savage said. “When you give him the ball, it’s a pretty good chance he’s going to get a kill. He’s also a really good team player and incredible on defense. Overall he’s a great person to have and helps us out a lot.”
As the veteran Homestead coach noted, the senior is more than just an attacking specialist that spikes the ball with authority. He can make plays all over the court and demonstrated that against the Orioles.
“His defense is really good. He moves a lot. He will always put his body on the line for a ball, so he gives 100% effort all the time,” Savage said. “It’s all you can ask for really.”
Ilia Mikhailenko continued to make plays in the second set, including a stretch in the middle of the game when he rattled off four kills in a five-point stretch as the Highlanders built a 15-9 lead. Alex Mikhailenko added a pair of kills and a block during the game.
Scott Keller was also a factor in the set, starting the game with kills for Homestead’s first two points and the senior added another kill and a block later in the game.
“Scott’s great. He’s a super tall lefty, so it’s really nice to have him on the right side. You get pretty lucky when you get a player like that,” Savage said about the impact Keller makes on the Homestead attack. “It helps us mix up our offense and keep our opponent guessing where the ball is going to go.”
He would go on to add five kills in the final set of the evening. He also is a difference maker when opponents are looking to make a big swing.
“His block is great, especially when you’ve got a heavy outside-dominated team,” Savage said. “He’s 6-7, so you get some big hands up there in the middle, it’s all you can ask for. It’s great.”
The third game was a bit of an aberration, as the Highlanders were unable to get into a flow. Hartford took seven of the first eight points, extended the lead to 18-10 later in the net and won decisively.
“That third set was weird,” Savage said. “It had a little weird vibe thing going on in that game, but they were able to shake it off and they brought their energy back that they had in the first two games and were able to get the win.”
Part of that was due to setter Adam Weincek checking out due to being banged up on a play early in the set. The Highlanders’ attack fell out of the rhythm it had been in while he was out, but was able to regain it once the senior returned early in the fourth set.
“He does a really good job spreading the ball around. A setter with good hands is great,” Savage said. “It helps out a lot.”
Homestead also got a nice lift from the serving of Carl Roemke in what proved to be the final set. He recorded four aces in the game including a pair that put the home team ahead by a 20-13 margin.
“Carl’s got a really good floater. He’s been working on it a lot in the beginning of the season and he was on tonight,” Savage said. “It’s a tough serve to return, so he was doing really well.”
Homestead improved to 2-3 in all matches and 1-1 in league competition and will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Nicolet at 7:30 p.m. in North Shore play.