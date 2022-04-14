MEQUON — In one respect, the North Shore Conference schedule makers did Homestead no favors by putting Whitefish Bay on the slate as the Highlanders’ first opponent in league play. In another way, perhaps getting an early-season test was a big favor as the club hosted the defending WIAA Div. 2 champions and a program that has qualified for three of the past four state tournaments.
“In some ways, playing a team like Whitefish Bay so early in the season is a blessing and a curse,” Homestead head coach Kelly Denk said after playing the Blue Dukes to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a game played on the turf football field. “They’re obviously a really good team that’s going to expose the things that you don’t do well, but I would rather know those things early in the season, because now we have months to fix them.”
Game film does not lie, and the Highlanders coach said she is excited to get a chance to watch how things unfolded in a game where each side had a couple legitimate scoring threats but neither side broke through for a golden opportunity.
“We have the film. I’m eager to go back and look at it and see what went well for them, what went well for us,” Denk said. “I think things went well for both teams at times, so I’m eager to take a look at it.”
Upon early reflection, she explained that she observed some good things and noticed a few things the team will need to improve moving forward.
“I think we need to continue to combine passes. I think we need to continue to check to each other so that we’re in a position to move the ball around,” she said, starting with areas she plans to emphasize at practice. “I think that something we did really, really well that I’m excited about is I think defensively we’re really taking to heart what we’ve been working on in training, which is establishing ball pressure and then making sure that if we’re not establishing pressure, we're moving into cover.
“I think when we do that, we establish good pressure and then we slide in to cover for our teammates,” Denk added. “I think we could be a group that will be hard to break down.”
The encouraging thing is the Highlanders spent time working on some things defensively at practice on Monday and saw immediately benefits.
“As a coach it’s always really exciting to see that a group of players takes what you talk about and takes to heart what you train and immediately implements it into the game,” Denk said. “That shows you that you have a really eager, trusting, coachable group, and those are the best kinds of groups to coach.”
Homestead applied some pressure on the Blue Dukes a couple times in the opening half with the wind at its back, but it did not result in many dangerous scoring chances.
Bay put together the first serious challenge when Sofia Englund struck a left-footed shot from the left side, but Homestead goalkeeper Naveah Darby was able to tip it over the crossbar. That proved to be the visitors’ best chance of the afternoon to get on the scoreboard.
Homestead had what may have been its best opportunity midway through the second half. Leena Afifi, who recorded two goals in the team’s 3-2 victory over Kettle Moraine in the season-opener, made a nice pass that led Sophia King toward the 18-yard box with a head of steam. However, she was fouled on the play and taken down just outside the penalty area, which gave Bay a chance to reset. The restart yielded nothing, but provided a glimpse of what the Highlanders’ talented forward combination is capable of doing.
“They’re seniors, they’ve known each other for a long time. It’s fun to watch them combine when they’re clicking,” Denk said. “I think we need to clean some things up in the final third, but they could be really fun to watch this season.”
In the end, it was an evenly played match in which a draw was probably a fair final result. While she obviously would have preferred a victory, Denk is pleased because the contest showed that her team belongs in the conversation about the top teams in the North Shore.
“I’m excited that we’re a team that’s considered a team to be in the mix for a conference finish that’s near the top. A couple years ago, I don't think we were in that conversation, and that’s a credit to this group and these girls,” she said. “I think just to be a team that’s considered in the mix is exciting, whether we’re playing a big game early or late in the season. It’s fun to be competitive in games like this.”
Homestead, now 1-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in league play, returns to the pitch today at 6 p.m. for a nonconference game at Cedar Grove-Belgium.