WAUKESHA — During the ongoing sadness and myriad tragedies involved with the two-years and running nationwide pandemic, people found various ways to join together and support each other.
In that time, members of the Homestead boys swim team did that by starting to rely on one another.
They concluded that effort in a most spectacular way, as the Highlanders finished a successful season Saturday at the WIAA Div. 1 boys state championship meet at Waukesha South. Homestead earned five top-six medals, set two school records and posted their best team finish in a decade when they claimed sixth in the team standings.
“It was a lot of fun,” said senior Caden Bjornstad, who earned three medals at the meet. “We bonded as a team and pulled for each other. In uncertain times like these, we were determined to make the most of what we were given.”
Which was a lot, according to 20-plus year veteran head coach Mark Gwidt.
“It was such a good group this year,” he said. “When you go through what we have, what everybody has, you pull together and try to enjoy things. The practices, the meets.
“We knew that this group was coming. We’re junior-heavy and the kids kept plugging along. We knew that regardless of the outcome, that going into today (the state meet), the journey was awesome.”
The North Shore Conference champion Highlanders scored 144 points for their spot in the highly competitive meet. It was their best finish since they took seventh in 2011.
Homestead was in the top three for most of the day in one of the most balanced state tests in years. The Brookfield co-op eventually used a one-two finish in the 100-yard backstroke, the third-last event of the meet, to pull away and win its first title with 208 points, while Arrowhead was second with 188 and Madison West took third with 182.
Homestead’s medal winners included a sixth-place finish from junior diver David Krol (468.15 points), his second consecutive such finish; the 200 yard medley relay of junior Devin Testin, senior Jude Toppe, junior Connor Kwiatkowski and Bjornstad took third place with a school record time of 1 minute, 33.95 seconds; a fifth by Testin in the 200 individual medley (1:52.52); a third by Bjornstad in the 100 freestyle (45.94); and a fifth-place school record showing of 3:08.46 by the 400 free relay entry of Devin Testin, Kwiatkowski, Drew Testin and Bjornstad.
Bjornstad, who was back on the team after sitting out the last two seasons, finished off his high school career and the Highlanders’ season with an impressive 100 free anchor leg of 45.33. He had set an official school record of 45.86 in the 100 free leading off the 400 relay at sectionals on Feb. 12.
Gwidt said both the school relay records (the medley mark was broken more than once this season) are
impressive feats as they date back to Homestead’s halcyon days when the Highlanders won four straight WIAA state team titles from 1998 through 2001.
Everyone involved was happy to contribute to the great team finish.
Krol was involved in an exceptional diving competition that saw both winner Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial (668.75 points) and defending champion Jan Lanser of West Bend (629.2) obliterate the old state record of (563.45).
“It was amazing to be a part of all that,” Krol said. “So much good competition.
“I’m always hoping to help the team anyway I can,” he added, “and in return, it’s always great to earn their support.”
“He did just a fantastic job, his (dive) lists just keep getting stronger and stronger,” Gwidt said.
Meanwhile, Devin Testin was elated with the entire season. He and his fellow swimmer and younger twin Drew (Devin is two minutes older) are part of the basketball-oriented Chekouras clan (their late grandfather was Homestead coaching legend John Chekouras).
They said they found their way into the pool when they were about 8 years old and never looked back.
“It just took off from there. We basically fell in love with it,” Drew said about the siblings passion for swimming. “This season has been such a great life experience. I wouldn’t have it any other way and with so many juniors on the team we’re just ramping up for next year.”
Drew Testin then laughed and said yes, they do attend the games of the NSC champion Highlanders boys and girls basketball teams.
Other efforts that contributed to the Homestead team score included Kwiatkowski taking 12th in the 200 individual medley (1:57.47) and 15th in the 100 butterfly (52.25), Bjornstad finishing eighth in the 50 free (21.04), the 200 free relay team of juniors Jacob Appazeller, Joe Lorenz, Reese Minning and Drew Testin claiming 12th in 1:29.41; an eighth-place result in the 100 backstroke by Devin Testin (51.37), and Toppe claiming 15th in the 100 breaststroke.
Gwidt said that most of the team had been tapered and rested the previous weekend at the sectional meet to make sure they could qualify for state, but noted that everyone did a pretty good job of holding onto that taper in Waukesha.
The meet was a success in all ways, according to the veteran coach.
“We were competitive,” Gwidt said. “We just ran a little short in the second half of the meet. You need three really competitive relays (to challenge for a state title) and we had only two, but it was nice to be in the mix.”
The effort earned the Highlanders a fine reward, a postmeet dinner at Chuck’s Place in Thiensville (a polite place where the kids had to sit down and order off menus, Gwidt said with a chuckle).
They will say goodbye to fine seniors like Toppe and Bjornstad, but will build around the return of Krol, the Testin twins and Kwiatkowski.
“The seniors helped our sophomores and juniors grow,” Gwidt said, “and we became better for that. Because of the pandemic we really grew together. They learned to trust their coaches and we learned to trust them.”