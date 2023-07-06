I have to admit that I was a bit caught off guard last week when I heard that it has been 10 years since the Milwaukee Bucks had drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.
In some ways, it feels like it has not been nearly that long since he was selected, yet in other ways it seems like he has been with the local team much longer than that.
I have written about him before, and it is possible that I will not have anything to add that hasn’t been expressed before, but it seems like this is an anniversary that should be acknowledged due to the impact he has had since he joined the organization and how rare it is these days for a star to spend that amount of time with one team.
Initially, Antetokounmpo arrived as a player with raw skills that virtually nobody knew anything about. Even the NBA was unsure about his prospects, since the future superstar was forced to sit in the stands at the draft because the league was not confident he would be selected in the first round. Locally, nobody was really sure how to pronounce his name and even less had ever seen more than a couple highlights of him on the court.
What a difference a decade makes.
While there is the temptation to think that he showed up and the Bucks instantly became contenders, that was hardly the case.
To me, that is one of the enduring things about Giannis — yes, I feel like Bucks fans are on a first-name basis with him even though few of us are fortunate enough to know or have met him — is that he has kind of grown up right in front of our eyes in the past 10 years.
He probably arrived along at the perfect time, because the Bucks were among the worst teams in the league which gave him an opportunity to earn some minutes as a rookie and gain experience without the pressure to perform from the very start. He played 24.6 minutes a game in his first season and averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds on a club that posted the worst record in the league.
While that season was mostly a loss, Giannis showed glimpses of his vast potential and the team would also acquire Khris Middleton a month after the draft, which set the foundation that would eventually result in the club winning an NBA championship.
In his second season, Giannis improved to 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and the flashes of brilliance became more frequent. The club added Jabari Parker with the second pick of the draft and went 41-41, made the playoffs and pushed Chicago to the limit in a thrilling opening round series that the Bulls ultimately won, 4-2.
There is no need to give a year-by-year recap of the time since because we have all have had the opportunity to watch along and enjoy the ride.
Along the way, Giannis evolved into an All-Star, an MVP, got his own signature shoe line, became an international superstar and led the Bucks to an NBA championship.
While he no longer needs to catch a ride to the arena because he sent his entire paycheck home to help his family — you may recall that happened during his rookie year — he has remained the delightful personality that we have all enjoyed since he was selected.
He has remained humble. The only ‘scandal’ that I can recall is when he wasn’t given a table at a busy restaurant near the arena after a playoff game. If you recall, he didn’t make a scene, he simply went somewhere else for dinner.
He is likable. He has a good sense of humor and his dad joke phase was a refreshing breath of fresh air in the world of sports.
He has brought a lot of joy to basketball fans in our area. If you recall, when he was drafted there was a lot of talk about the Bucks potentially leaving town. These days, the franchise is thriving while calling the Fiserv Forum home. During the NBA Finals run, more than 50,000 fans were attending games between the crowds inside and outside the arena.
He brought Milwaukee a championship, something that had not been done by a major sports franchise in the city in decades. His performance in the championship round was remarkable, and Bucks fans will always remember his block late in Game 4, the “Valley Oop” from Jrue Holiday in Game 5 and the 50-point game in the title-clinching sixth game.
It led to a victory parade through downtown and a celebration so large that the Deer District could barely contain the festivities.
In true Giannis style, he treated himself to an MVP meal of 50 chicken nuggets.
The final piece, and most important, is his loyalty. While there are examples of players who spent their entire career in Milwaukee, perhaps none had as many other options as Giannis. The NBA has become so playerdominated that stars around the league can force trades to get to any squad they choose — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Bradley Beal have all done so this calendar year — but Giannis has remained steadfastly loyal to Milwaukee in good times and during rougher moments.
The first decade has been nothing short of sensational. His emergence probably saved a franchise. The remarkable thing is that Giannis is still just 28 years old despite having already assembled a Hall of Fame resumé. He is not even close to being finished yet, and the hope is that the next 10 years also come with the Bucks.