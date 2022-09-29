SLINGER — Sometimes a team just needs a break in the schedule.
After losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to North Shore Conference rival and fifth-ranked in state Whitefish Bay earlier in the day on a chilly and overcast Tuesday, the Homestead girls tennis team drove over to Slinger and overwhelmed the Owls, 7-0 as the first half of the league’s two-day, four-dual meet closing gauntlet came to a close.
The seventh-ranked Highlanders closed out the conference season on Wednesday by hosting Grafton and then fourth-ranked Cedarburg.
“The kids are playing very well coming down the stretch,” Homestead assistant coach Peter Sprinkmann said, “especially against such a challenging schedule.”
That slate included the tough loss to Bay, which was decided 11-9 in a super tiebreaker at third doubles.
The split in the two duals Tuesday put the Highlanders’ record at 5-1 in NSC play and 16-6 overall, with all the losses coming to teams ranked in the state coaches association top 10, including one to University School of Milwaukee, a state powerhouse that is the top-ranked team in Div. 2.
The first doubles team of senior Anastasia Raykova and freshman Anya Mikhailenko won both of its matches Tuesday, including a 6-0, 6-0 decision over a Slinger pair. Raykova, a team leader for a revamped Homestead lineup this fall, feels the Highlanders are peaking at the right time.
“Overall, I think we’ve really come together,” she said. “None of us knew each other that well going into the season, but we’ve become very close, and things are starting to go well.
“And Anya and I just clicked right from the start, we both discovered that we do our best at the net.”
At the end of the day, in true senior leader fashion, Raykova pulled the Highlanders together for one final pep talk and team cheer before everyone boarded the warm bus.
For Slinger head coach Betsy O’Hearn, whose team also beat Port Washington, 5-2, earlier in the day, the Homestead match, despite its lopsided score, still had some positives and reflected a season-long trend for the Owls.
“It’s been a positive season,” she said. “We’ve beaten who we should beat, and we’ve also played well against good teams.”
The split put the Owls at 3-4 in North Shore play and 10-11 overall. They visited West Bend West and Hartford to close out their league slate on Wednesday.
Both teams will take part in WIAA state qualifying play next week. The Highlanders will have to fight for berths out of a stacked Whitefish Bay sectional field, including Nicolet and Bay in subsectional and then third-ranked DSHA, Brookfield Central and East in sectional action.
Meanwhile, Slinger will head north to Appleton and Oshkosh for their subsectional and sectional play where Cedarburg and 10th-ranked Neenah will be the headliners.
Those final conference duals on Sept. 26 and 27 served as good preparation for both teams.
Homestead won every match against Slinger in straight sets. The best matches came at first and third singles.
At first singles, Homestead freshman Ritu Nair outlasted Slinger sophomore Rachel Olafsson, 6-4, 6-1, in a slugfest that featured several long, well-played rallies.
“There was some beautiful tennis going on there,” said O’Hearn. “Just two good, young players really going at it.”
The last match of the day came at third singles where Homestead’s Ava Karegeannes defeated Slinger’s Bailey Schmoldt, 6-3, 6-4.
In other matches, two singles saw Homestead’s Elsa Heinrich victorious over Slinger’s Jamie Rhodes (6-0, 6-1); while four singles had the Highlanders’ Daniela Ivanov beat the Owls’ Leah Tomaz (6-1, 6-1).
At second doubles, Homestead’s Abigail Horwitz and Katherine Wasserman downed Slinger’s Emory Kearns and Ella Gray (6-3, 6-2); while at third doubles, the Highlanders’ Julia Nill and Michelle Dubrovsky beat the Owls’ Natalie Nickel and Abigail Schmitz (6-1, 6-2).