GRAFTON — Friday was everything Grafton girls soccer co-head coach Greg Springman wanted, and maybe even a little bit more, as he watched his club earn a 12-0 victory over Martin Luther in a nonconference match shortened to 60 minutes due to the mercy rule.
“As a whole, the team worked really well together. Just a good team effort today,” he said. “(Starting goalkeeper) Arden (Riddle) did a good job keeping that clean sheet in goal, not really letting them create any chances.”
Visiting Martin Luther was somewhat overmatched on paper coming into the match, but the Black Hawks made sure to make a statement from the start that the Spartans would not be able to hang with Grafton.
“When you come into games, you want to make sure you do the job that you’re supposed to,” Springman said. “We did a good job coming out and setting that tone and it was nice to get a lot of girls some time on the field that don’t necessarily get it, so they got some of that varsity experience, which is nice, too.”
Freshman Sophia Goetz put the home side on the scoreboard in the opening minute and the offensive onslaught continued from there.
Senior forward Elisabeth Sewart took her turn next, netting three goals in a four minute span that gave the Black Hawks a 4-0 lead less than seven minutes into the match.
“Elisabeth Sewart had a hat trick in the first half. She did a good job of placement with the corner, not worrying about trying to power it so much when she had those one-on-ones with the keeper,” Springman said. “She was able to find a corner and just bury it away.”
About four minutes later, senior Hannah Biggins got in on the fun, netting a goal assisted by Goetz.
After that, Katie Stockhausen took over. The senior struck for a pair of goals about a minute apart, and the midfielder competed her hat trick with a tally early in the second half.
“It was good for her to get off the marks and get some goals,” Springman said. “Get some confidence for some of these girls, that they’ve found the back of the net and let’s hope that they can continue that.”
Sophomore midfielder Josie Gehrke wrapped up the scoring in the opening half, striking for two goals to give the Black Hawks a 9-0 advantage at the break. Bella Voiland assisted the first of those goals and finished the match with two helpers. Hailey Weisgerber assisted the other one and finished the evening with three in all.
Gehrke is a talented athlete who is busy this spring competing for both the Grafton soccer and track and field programs.
“Next week she has either a meet or a game every day,” Springman said. “The way that she can kind of balance the school and the athletics just shows her character, too.”
The Black Hawks added goals by Stockhausen, Goetz and Jordan Walton in the second half.
“We did a good job of being composed in front of the goal and just putting it away,” Springman said. “We did a nice job today of getting the ball into the middle of the field and switching the field, switching the attack on them, so we could get more space out wide and getting good crosses in. We were able to start getting those possession things that we are looking for.”
The big lead allowed Springman to give minutes to a variety of players and put some people in different spots as the match moved along.
“It was nice to get some people into some spots that you might see some things differently from them,” the coach said. “You might get to see some positives and people get to experience different things on the field, too.”
It also allowed Sophia Smith to make her varsity debut.
“We got to get Sophia Smith, our freshman, in goal. She got to come play some varsity minutes,” Springman said. “She was communicating back there, so it was nice to see a freshman with not much experience step into varsity and be able to do that.”
A relaxed atmosphere in the closing minutes allowed Springman to come up with a postgame joke that he got from a book of dad jokes he received shortly after becoming a new father recently.
“What is the best state to buy a soccer uniform in?” he asked, doing his best impression of Giannis Antetokounmpo, which included wearing a pair of the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar’s signature sneaker line. “New Jersey.”
It was good times all around as Grafton improved to 2-3-1 on the season overall. The Black Hawks, 0-2-1 in the North Shore Conference, will look to crack into the win column in league play today when the West Bend co-op visits for a match at 7 p.m.