I write occasionally about Mr. P and Mrs. P and their cottage in Marinette County. I think I should describe it to you in more detail, so when I write you can “be there,” so to speak.
It is located on a named and blacktopped road that goes nowhere, between two other named and blacktopped roads that go north or south depending on the direction you turn when you get to them.
It does not have a driveway like those around it. It is just a pathway, two tracks, through the woods, with an old, orange painted pump in the front “yard” and a fake canoe paddle hanging from it. The grass is kept cut so they can find it — the driveway, not the pump.
The cottage started out years ago by Mrs. P’s father (he had always wanted a place on the river). It was only 16-by-32 feet. It was truly “a
tarpaper shack.” It was built a year after the land was purchased. The cottage is built on the Peshtigo River and I married my father in-law’s only daughter. (I asked for her hand after he bought the land — he had no one else to leave it to.)
The next year he, the father-in-law-to-be, built the shack and P, and his now wife, spent many a year in it. The cottage only had a wood stove for heat, to begin with, but it was cozy.
It is now a three-season cabin, 320 square feet, including a porch made of concrete block, with windows and electricity, running water, and a deck leading from the back door. We sit on the deck all the time.
The wood is burned in a fireplace (some days) and the heat comes from a bottle-gas heater. The cottage used to have a curtain to pull between the bedroom and the rest of the cottage, and the bedroom was wall-to-wall beds, once both P’s additional kids were born. (It is different now, but not much.)
Mrs. P’s parents, a few years after they retired, built an addition of eight feet onto the original building and Mr. and Mrs. P had the fireplace added at their expense. Her parents wanted an inside toilet. (They must have gotten tired of taking a bath in a wash tub or the sink. Mr. P was never present when they did that — they must have been too shy.)
Eventually they built a garage. It is a two-car garage but it holds everything but cars. It holds, on one side, a workbench — sort of — and an assortment of stuff. The other side holds a boat and trailer.
The old boat was made of wood, which had to be soaked before it was rowed. After a while a one-and-a-half-horse motor was added to help get back against the current of the river. It was replaced by the Ps with a 14-foot aluminum and a 15-horse motor.
I might have mentioned in another story that there was one gun that stays in the cottage to scare away the bears that come at night. Fortunately
it has never been used to scare any bears away (and the Ps hope it never is). It is a .20-gauge bolt action, J.C. Higgins that has been relegated to the back of the closet with the shells in a drawer of a chest-of-drawers. (A great bear chaser, right?)
There you have it. A brief description of the Ps place “up north.”
See you on the river. Keep a good thought!
