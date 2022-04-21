GRAFTON — Don Arnold, the long time head coach of the Grafton girls soccer program, decided to leave the program after the conclusion of last season.
Heading into the 2022 season, the Black Hawks were able to replace Arnold the same way they did when the venerable coach stepped away from the school’s boys program a few years ago, with Greg Springman and Jason Rogers.
As the head coach, Springman has not seen too much of a difference as he begins working with the girls team.
“The transition from the boys to the girls has not been too difficult,” he said. “I have coached girls soccer for seven years and having Coach Rogers come along has been great, to know that we have those same expectations as coaches.”
The staff added Alexander Eidman to the staff for the spring season, a former Grafton boys soccer player and a current employee at the high school.
“Coach Eidman has been a natural fit with our staff, and him being a staff member at the high school has really helped with him knowing all of the girls prior to the season starting,” Springman said.
The coaches were provided with a strong upperclassmen presence, featuring seniors at all levels of the field.
“We have a lot of solid players on the varsity team,” Springman said. “It all starts in the back with Arden Riddle in goal and Jordan Walton at center back. Having two vocal seniors in the back is a dream for every coach.”
Springman added that seniors Hannah Biggins and Hailey Weisgerber will play significant roles in the midfield.
The Black Hawks also have weapons on the offensive side of the ball as well.
“As we move up top, we have a lot of speed and technical skill from Katie Stockhausen and Elisabeth Sewart,” Springman said. “Having a few options to look to for goals will allow the team to play a more fluid game.”
Springman recognized the factors of having an experienced team and a new coaching staff.
“Having a large number of seniors allows us to know that we have maturity and experience in our first year. It is a tough balance of incorporating our style of play while allowing them to play at their own pace and style,” Springman said. “Any time a new coaching staff comes into place, it is important to allow for your seniors to have a positive last experience of their high school athletic career while also helping to set them up for success beyond high school.”
Aside from the seniors, other players have also filled in positions for the Black Hawks to start the season.
“I think Sophia Goetz, she’s a freshman and she’s on varsity this year,” Walton said as a player who has impressed her so far. “It’s a little daunting to be a freshman on varsity, but she’s definitely grown into it and she’s become more vocal.”
Walton also mentioned juniors Bella Voiland, Brooke Brezovar and Taylor Schnell as players who have become more vocal and have found leadership roles.
The Black Hawks took the field for the first time on April 12 against Hartford. Before that, games against Oak Creek and New Berlin Eisenhower had been canceled due to spring weather that has been cold and wet up to this point. Grafton came up on the losing end of a 3-0 decision against the Orioles.
“It was our first game because our first two got canceled, so I think we just kind of found the kinks that we need to work out, especially in communication and defense,” Walton said.
After having to cancel a nonconference matchup Monday against Brown Deer due to another round of inclement weather, the Black Hawks took the field Tuesday against North Shore Conference rival Port Washington. After 80 minutes of play, the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Grafton’s conference and overall record now stands at 0-1-1.
Grafton will continue to pursue its goals as their season moves along.
“The goals that we have for our team is to continue to improve each and every day,” Springman said. “It is a long season with ups and downs that we will battle through some adversity together. We want to create a culture of family and teamwork here at Grafton.”
The Black Hawks return to the field Saturday at 11:30 a.m., when they will compete at a triangular at Kewaskum High School.