MADISON — It was a tournament run for the record book last weekend at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, as the Cedarburg pairing of Chatton and Keenan Haws placed second at the WIAA Div. 1 boys state doubles tournament.
That finish marked the best tournament result for an entry from the Cedarburg boys tennis program.
“It was an awesome whirlwind to see the boys just keep raising their play at every level of matches,” Cedarburg head coach Kaila Haws said. “You always train them to want to keep raising their game as the competition rises and they totally did that.”
Along the way, the Cedarburg siblings went through pairings from a number of powerhouse programs from around the state. Bulldogs’ assistant coach Randy Haws said going through opponents like that creates a challenge in addition to the shots the players hit over the net.
“One of the things that’s interesting always with the state tournament is you’re really also playing against the school’s crowds. Marquette, Middleton and Neenah, they come in vans and busloads of people, so every single time somebody makes a mistake at a tournament that’s that big, people are screaming for their team, whereas normally at a regular match, you might hear some clapping and if someone makes an error, it’s kind of quiet,” he explained. “It’s definitely playing against school’s crowd and the energy that’s out there.”
After earning a bye in the opening round, the duo made short work of an opponent from Oregon, taking the match 6-1, 6-0. Business picked up after that, as the Cedarburg pair earned a 3-6, 6-0, 11-9 victory over a team from Arrowhead.
“The Arrowhead match probably helped the most. I think it helped relax us both as we continued to move on. We both played well,” Chatton Haws said about getting a big win in the team’s second match at state. “It’s all about making little, small adjustments where you can.”
From there, the Haws brothers won in straight sets in a match against Neenah, then followed a 6-4, 6-2 triumph with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over a squad from Middleton to make it to the championship match.
Unfortunately, the team came up just a few points shy in the final, dropping the championship match to Lincoln Marshall and Daniel Egelhoff from Marquette by a 7-6 (5), 6-4 margin.
“As a coach, you just want your players to leave the season or their career with everything on the line and they did that,” Kaila Haws said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with each of them.”
Keenan Haws could not help but reflect upon how much different this state tournament experience was than his first trip to Madison. He had earned his way into the field as a freshman, only for his doubles partner to get sick. Due to WIAA rules, he was able to compete, but had to choose a partner that was not eliminated from the postseason tournament series in sectional play, which led him to select Phinehas Wiley.
“Last year was just strange,” he reflected, noting that the unlikely duo actually won their first match at the state tournament. “Extremely fun, but very strange going in there with (Wiley), a kid that I pretty much taught how to play earlier that year.”
This time around he joined forces with his brother and they reached the state final.
“When you’re in the moment, you’re kind of going like numb to the pressure,” he said. “I was more just thinking point by point, what do I do now, what do I do next point, where should I hit these shots? I never really thought about that it’s the state final.”
The Haws brothers teamed up this year for the first time and had a considerable amount of success, finishing the season with a record of 31-2. According to Randy Haws, communication was the key to achieving that mark.
“One of the biggest things you have to have as a doubles team is communication, so they’re brothers and obviously they know each other, but you’ve got to be able to put all that together,” he explained. “They did an excellent job with that. They communicated, they did different things and they figured out their opponents and really played extremely well.”
Chatton Haws added that their games meshed well.
“He has different skill sets than I do, which helps complement us on the tennis court,” he said when asked to describe his younger brother. “Keenan’s got a solid game. He’s still got some refining to do and some polishing, but he’s making some big strides. He’s come a long way. He started really young as well, so he’s gotten really good over the years.”
Given the opportunity to return, Keenan Haws praised the senior’s leadership skills and ability to make things fun.
“He’s a really fun doubles partner to have. He’s extremely good at tennis, so he’s really wise with strategy and all those things,” the sophomore said. “He also leads the team well.”
Also representing Cedarburg at state was junior Dawson Froemming. He won his opening match, a 6-4, 6-3 decision over an opponent from Hudson before falling to Marquette senior Graham Kunick.
Homestead, which finished second in the loaded Marquette sectional, sent two teams to the state doubles tournament.
The team of seniors Thomas O’Byrne and Ilia Mikhailenko beat a New Richmond team, 6-0, 6-2, in the opening round and a Kettle Moraine squad in the second round (6-4, 7-5) before falling in a tiebreaker to a team from Brookfield Central by a score of 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.
Homestead junior Ryan Contardi and sophomore Edwin Wu won their first round match, 6-2, 6-0, against Big Foot before losing a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Marquette.
In Div. 2, University School of Milwaukee senior Max Watchmaker defended his state singles title.
He will lead the Wildcats back to state this weekend, where USM will compete in the WIAA Div.2 state team tournament.
USM will take on Aquinas in a semifinal match at 9 a.m. and will advance to the final with a win against either Brookfield Academy or East Troy. The championship dual meet is set for 2 p.m.