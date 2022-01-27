A signature stretch

MEQUON — The Homestead girls basketball team has built a lead in the North Shore Conference standings partially due to its ability to piece together game-changing runs during games.
The Highlanders had one of those signature stretches Tuesday against Nicolet, running off 16 straight points early in the second half on the way to earning a 56-38 victory over the Knights to remain undefeated in league play.
“That’s what this team does really well. It may only be two or three minutes that we out-play somebody, but it could be 12, 14 points in those two or three minutes,” Homestead head coach Corey Wolf said. “We play a lot more kids that can play a fast game, so I think we will wear teams down for those couple minutes, whether they just get tired or the they sub or they just lose a little bit of focus, mentally they just get kind of drained, and that’s the difference for us.”
Homestead held just a 29-27 lead three minutes into the second half when the team put together a five-minute surge that gave the home side what proved to be an insurmountable advantage.
It began with a pair of free throws by Katelyn Odem. Zoe Mueller added a basket, then Madison Fitzgibbon poured in 10 straight points. The rally ended with Mueller chipping in another hoop to make it a 45-27 edge by the end of the run.
“I think we got out in transition a little bit. When we got a defensive stop we kind of looked down court a little bit,” Wolf said about that sequence. “I thought we shot the ball with more confidence. And it’s funny, once the ball goes in once or twice in a row, then all of a sudden the basket looks a lot bigger. I’m not sure why that is, but it’s really got to be a mentality.”
After keeping things too close for comfort over the first 20-plus minutes of the contest, Nicolet was unable to climb back within striking distance after the Highlanders made their run.
Prior to that, the visitors gave Homestead all it could handle.
“I thought Nicolet played really hard. I thought they were physically really tough. I thought they pushed us around a little bit. They kind of just punched us in the mouth,” Wolf admitted. “I think our girls did a good job of responding. I think Nicolet really frustrated us at times. The goal is to find a way to win and that’s what we did.”
The veteran coach, who starred at Nicolet as a student-athlete and who guided the Knights to a state championship in 2011, said the game was a good lesson for her young team. Homestead is now 11-0 in conference play and looking to win an NSC title for the first time since 2002. Wolf said her club needs to realize it is going to see the best effort each team has to offer the rest of the way.
“We talked about that after we beat Cedarburg, and we beat everybody the first time around, we told them now everybody is coming after you,” she explained. “There’s no surprises anymore. I think the first time around we surprised teams. I just don’t think they were ready for maybe what we brought or our style of play.
“We talk about it all the time. We’re going to see everybody’s best and we’ve got to beat our opponents at their best.
“And maybe sometimes we are at our best, that’s great, and maybe sometimes we’re not,” Wolf added. “I didn’t think we were at our best tonight, but I actually thought it was because Nicolet took it at us.”
Fortunately for the Highlanders, the team has players such as Mueller and Delaney Buzzell to lean on when the going gets tough.
“For such a young team, what you’re seeing is that our upperclassmen, our Zoes and Delaneys, are bringing it. They’re the ones bringing it every possession and really competing. They’re the difference makers for us, especially when some of our younger kids struggle,” Wolf said. “They’ve been very consistent and they’re the ones that have kind of propelled us in some of these games that we struggled.”
Mueller finished with eight timely points and added three steals. Buzzell notched seven points and grabbed just about every rebound in sight, finishing with a game-best 15 in all. “Delaney’s smart. She knows what we lack on this team and she’s kind of made it her role to rebound the basketball. When Delaney goes for rebounds, there’s not a lot of kids that can rebound over her,” Wolf said after the junior went aggressively after every miss at both ends of the court. “She just has an incredible knack for the ball.” Fitzgibbon led the way with 15 points, scoring 13 of her team-best total in the second half. Odem added seven points and freshman guard Natalie Mueller finished with six points.
Homestead, now 15-2 overall, will be back in action Friday when West Bend East pays a visit. The game at Chekouras Court will get underway at 7:15 p.m.