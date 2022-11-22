CEDARBURG — The fall season in high school sports came to a dramatic close last week with two days of exciting football at Camp Randall Stadium as the WIAA hosted the state championship matchups across seven divisions.
Unfortunately, none of our local teams qualified for the gridiron classic on the home field of the Wisconsin Badgers, but it was still a fun three months for fans of Cedarburg, Grafton, Homestead and University School of Milwaukee, on the football field as well as the other playing surfaces teams use as each local school put together a fall season full of memories.
What follows is one person’s account of what happened and a reflection of the events that transpired, but that is only the view of the sports landscape from one lens. Your snapshot may vary, which is part of the mosaic that creates the full picture.
With that said, let’s celebrate the accomplishments and achievements from cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
The Grafton girls swimming and diving team had plenty of reason to celebrate recently, as Libby Michel and Maranda Uttke were crowned state champions at Waukesha South. The duo established a goal of winning individual titles to cap off their respective careers with the Black Hawks, and the seniors did exactly that. Michel, who recently committed to swim at the University of Cincinnati, took first place in the 200-yard individual medley. Uttke became just the second Grafton diver to take gold, joining Ali Bunting, who stood at the top of the podium in 2000.
It had been two decades since a Grafton diver had won a state championship, but the Cedarburg girls tennis team had never qualified for the team tournament prior to accomplishing that feat this season. The Bulldogs talked about that being a realistic ambition from the start of the season, then accomplished that goal by winning a sectional title.
Cedarburg won its first dual at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, earning a 5-2 victory over Franklin in a quarterfinal match before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Arrowhead in the semifinal round. During the individual state tournament, held a week earlier, the pairing of Zoe Larson and Carly O’Leary capped off a strong senior year by advancing all the way to the championship match and took second, finishing with a record of 26-4.
In Div. 2, USM continued its rich history of success by claiming the 10th state team championship in program history. Angela Wang completed a stellar freshman season by taking second place in the state singles tournament. The Wildcats feature a young team that figures to be in contention to defend the title next year, including the pairing of Isabel Werner and Mia Darr, who claimed third place in the state doubles tournament.
Owen Bosley is another state regular. The Homestead cross country standout returned to Wisconsin Rapids, helping the Highlanders qualify for the meet as a team and taking fourth place in his final run at The Ridges Golf Course. Dominic Silhol also completed a strong career for the program, overcoming an injury that delayed the start of his season and being a big part in the team’s success throughout the fall. He was hampered by a different injury that popped up just before the final competition of the year, but he still managed a very respectable 48th-place finish.
The Homestead girls team also made a spirited run to state, as Savannah Fraley also overcame an injury but made up for lost time by taking seventh in Wisconsin Rapids. The Highlanders will bring back five of their top six state race finishers next season.
The Wildcats also made a strong showing in a Div. 2 state girls race. Multisport senior standout Mya Hartjes claimed 10th place in her final run for USM, while emerging sophomore Bella Grenier was just three spots back in 13th place.
Both USM athletes are state meet regulars, much like Cedarburg senior golfer Kate Bogenschutz. The standout wrapped up a stellar run with the Bulldogs by claiming North Shore Conference player of the year honors and returning to University Ridge for the Div. 1 championship meet. She finished in a tie for 15th place this year and has three top-35 results on her resume.
Cedarburg also put together another solid campaign in boys volleyball, with several players setting program records to help the Bulldogs win another NSC championship. The team once again reached a sectional semifinal match, dropping a dramatic fiveset thriller at Germantown.
Another dramatic game that took place during the fall was a soccer match between Homestead and Whitefish Bay. The teams played to a 1-1 draw, which sealed a NSC championship for the Highlanders. The two teams shared the league title last year, so the Highlanders were able to celebrate clinching the title on their home field this time around.
It had been several years since Homestead had won a conference title outright, and the Grafton football team was also able to celebrate its first league title in decades. The memorable thing about the Black Hawks’ success came after the game as players, families and friends gathered in the school gym and watched on as Josh Lee-O’Bryant posted the newest addition to the conference championship board marking the 2022 football team’s accomplishment.
Homestead made a memorable late-season run to qualify for the postseason, then won a pair of games in the Div. 2 bracket. The Highlanders were 2-4 through six weeks and in a must-win position to qualify for the playoffs over the final three weeks of the regular season. The team took care of that task, then scored blowout wins on the road in the first two rounds of the playoffs to earn a home game in Level 3. Unfortunately, Kaukauna rode the hot streak of running back Noah Hofmann for 388 yards and three touchdowns to earn the win.
In all, it was an interesting fall full of individual accomplishments, state tournament appearances and plenty of memories. But the calendar has changed to winter, hockey is underway and the Grafton girls basketball team tips off its season tonight, so it is time to prepare for some different names and faces to hopefully rival what their classmates did in the fall.