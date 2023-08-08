As football players around the state begin their preparation of the upcoming season and student-athletes in a variety of other sports get underway either this week or shortly thereafter, it is time to officially close the book on the year that was on the local high school sports scene.
Sometimes I wrap things up for the academic year with a recap that tries to tie everything together as much as possible, but that is truly an unattainable task because of the sheer number of teams, athletes and stories that have made the past 12 months memorable.
At times in the past, I have done an awards column instead to highlight the best from the past year. I recently decided that I want to make that an annual tradition rather than using the recap approach. I cannot fully mention everyone and everything in either form, but I think this is a better way to recognize the achievements of the people that made the past 12 months memorable.
There is not anything especially unique about an awards column, and while I never have been a believer that I should do something because everyone else seems to be doing it, I do think that this is a worthy exercise to honor the best accomplishments that I personally witnessed. There has been a lot to choose from this year based on the achievements of the student-athletes from Cedarburg, Grafton, Homestead and University School of Milwaukee, and this is a sample of what I had the pleasure to witness.
You may not agree with my picks, but I hope you appreciate the intent and I do plan to make this a tradition moving forward.
But, enough about my preamble, let’s get to the awards.
Game of the year
Over the course of the academic year, I attend well over 100 games, events, meets and other assorted competitions. While that sounds like a lot, it also is only a fraction of everything that is on the local sports schedule during a year. I mention that because I think it is important to pick a game I was at, even if it may not really have truly been the best event one of our local teams participated in over the past 12 months.
For me, the best event I saw in the past year was a sectional semifinal boys volleyball match between Cedarburg and Germantown. I think volleyball has an edge when it comes to an award like this because there is the potential for a single match to have five exciting, drama-filled games. In the end, the top-seeded Warhawks escaped with a 25-27, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13 comeback victory in a thriller. While it was a disappointing result for the visitors, they gave the home team everything they could handle and every fan in attendance certainly got their monies worth.
Another memorable event was the Div. 2 girls state diving meet. Grafton senior Maranda Uttke completed her climb to the top of the podium, winning the state title with a comeback victory. She was fourth after the preliminary round and third after the semifinals before finishing first. It was a dramatic event in which the fans really don’t know the scores along the way, but Uttke, who had previously earned a top-six medal in her three previous state trips, pulled away from the pack to claim her first state title. Adding to the fun for the Black Hawks, Libby Michel won the 200-yard individual medley later in the day during the swimming portion of the meet, as the friends and classmates accomplished their shared goal of winning state titles as seniors.
Coach of the Year
Like many categories, there are many deserving candidates for this distinction.
Without being around every team in the area every day, it is difficult to truly appreciate which coaches truly did the best job in every area of their responsibilities beyond what is discussed when making calls to coaches throughout the season, what I see at the occasional practice and what players tell me when I stop by to work on a story and what I am able to observe when at games.
In the end, this decision based largely on team results and my impressions of the things I witnessed. I am the first to admit this probably does overlook coaches that did a great job with things I don’t know about, potentially off the field, that are more important than any strategic decision that happened on game day. Logical candidates include Cedarburg girls tennis coach Logan Symes and Grafton baseball coach Brian Durst for leading their squads to accomplishments their respective programs had not achieved in a long time or ever before, Cedarburg girls soccer coach Robert Williams for guiding the Bulldogs back to state despite the club navigating a challenging path through injuries and untimely illnesses throughout the regular season and postseason tournament, and Homestead gymnastics coach Betsy Vielgut, who has turned the Highlanders into an annual state team qualifier and helped Maggie Pokorny put together a brilliant season that concluded with winning four medals at the state championship meet.
Ultimately, I am selecting Cedarburg girls basketball coach Dave Ross for this award. My reason for this is that I was there at the start of the year when, quite frankly, the team struggled as it adapted to playing without its leading scorer for the past several seasons in addition to being without one of its starters, who was injured shortly before the start of the season and would miss the entire year. Perhaps I did not give the club enough credit, as the Bulldogs would go on to be in the mix for the North Shore Conference championship until late in the season. What really stood out was that the team made a great run in the postseason, ultimately reaching a sectional final contest, and was playing its best basketball at the end of the campaign. There was steady improvement throughout the season, players found their roles and thrived in those assignments and the end result was much better than I would have expected based on what I saw at the beginning. The players certainly deserve a lot of credit for what they achieved, but the coaching staff also put them in position to succeed and enabled the team to thrive.
Team of the Year
This category was one of the easiest for me to select a winner. I will admit that there were other worthy candidates — for instance, the University School of Milwaukee girls tennis team won a state championship — but Cedarburg qualifying for the WIAA Div. 1 girls team tennis tournament for the first time is my choice for team of the year.
The Bulldogs put together a strong showing in sectional competition at the 2021 sectional meet and made it a priority to take the next step and get to Madison for the first time during the next season. Cedarburg accomplished that mission, then earned a 5-2 victory over Franklin in state quarterfinal.
A week before that, the No. 1 doubles duo of Zoe Larson and Carly O’Leary made the most of their final state individual tournament as partners. The seniors said before that event that they hoped to make it to Saturday in that competition and planned to go out with no regrets. They certainly did that, finishing second in that tournament.
Female Athlete of the Year
As I whittled down a long list of deserving candidates, I eventually zeroed in on two names above the rest. Ultimately, my decision came down to Pokorny, the Homestead gymnast, and Mya Hartjes from USM.
The big question was whether to select the athlete who put together a brilliant season in one sport or the person who excelled in three sports throughout the school year.
I will let the state meet results make the case for Pokorny. The senior took second in the all-around including state titles on floor exercise and vault along with taking third place on bars.
The case for Hartjes is that she went to state in two sports and was the Midwest Classic Conference Player of the Year in another. During the fall, she placed 10th at the WIAA Div. 2 state cross country meet. She spent the winter starring for the Wildcats’ girls basketball team, winning a second straight league player of the year award, earning all-state honorable mention, finishing as the leading scorer in program history and earned a spot in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game. She closed out her prep career in the spring by competing at the state track and field meet, participating in the 1,600-meter run and helping USM place second in the 3,200 relay.
In the end, I am going with Hartjes due to her excellence across the board. She was consistently excellent throughout the duration of the school year — along with graduating with a 4.15 grade point average — and had virtually no time off between seasons. I don’t mean to imply that Pokorny accomplished less, but I saw the USM standout consistently delivering results for nine months straight, while some of the work Pokorny put in came outside of the high school setting and was not as visible to me.
Male Athlete of the Year
Three names immediately came to mind when it came to the male athlete of the year. Before I get to those athletes, I did want to note that Homestead senior diver David Krol won a state championship and was also in the running, along with Cedarburg swimmers Henry Cain and Matt Dedering, who both finished stellar prep careers by adding to their medal collection at their final state meet.
Cedarburg senior Chatton Haws capped his time with the Bulldogs’ tennis program by making a change to doubles competition. He teamed with his younger brother, Keenan, and the duo finished second at the WIAA Div. 1 state doubles tournament. Also on the court, USM senior Max Watchmaker defended his state singles title by winning the individual tournament again in Div. 2.
Homestead junior Charlie Millard spent the winter beating just about everyone in his path. After strong showings the past two years, he ascended to the top of the podium in winning the WIAA Div. 1 state wrestling title at 160 pounds.
In the end, I believe Millard wrestled his way to the top, finishing the season with a record of 56-2 on the season.
I recognize that in a format like this that there are some deserving achievements that were overlooked and that not every deserving candidate got the credit they should have. For example, in a more traditional recap, the accomplishments of Cedarburg golfer Kate Bogenschutz and the goal-scoring acumen of Homestead soccer player Cadence Benedict would have been mentioned, along with contributions Grafton senior Grace Viesselmann made to the Black Hawks’ basketball, track and volleyball teams, would definitely have been noted. The same certainly holds true for the accomplishments of Homestead distance ace Owen Bosley — state track champion in the mile and fifth at the state cross country meet — the USM boys hockey team making it back to the state tournament and the Grafton football team winning the Woodland Conference championship. I look at that as an example of the quality of athletes and teams in the area over the past 12 months.
It has been a fun ride over the past year and I am looking forward to what comes next. High school golf is about to swing into action — the first meet takes place Thursday at Washington County Golf Course — and the annual football preview edition of the News Graphic is set for Aug. 17, with Week 1 action set to begin the following day.