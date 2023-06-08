CEDARBURG — It is becoming a spring tradition for the Cedarburg fastpitch softball team to cross paths with Menomonee Falls at some point in the WIAA postseason.
For the second straight year, the clubs met in a Div. 1 sectional final, but after punching its ticket to the state tournament in 2022, the Bulldogs dropped an 8-6 decision to the Phoenix this time around.
“It’s a good rivalry. It’s 2-2 now. They got us in this one,” Cedarburg co-head coach Jeff Langkamp said in regard to the teams meeting for the fourth consecutive postseason. “It’s fun. They’re a hard-nosed team, they’re a well-coached team. They do the right things. They make plays and they did good. I’m sure we’ll see them again down the road, next year, hopefully.”
Cedarburg claimed a 2-1 victory in 13 innings during a 2021 sectional semifinal contest for its first win in the recent playoff series, then took the sectional final game last year. The Bulldogs held a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the third last Thursday before Menomonee Falls took out 22 innings of sectional softball frustration in the series by rallying for a seven-run outburst that went a long way toward the Phoenix claiming its first playoff win over the ’Dawgs since a 7-4 triumph in a 2019 regional championship game.
“We haven’t done that in a long time, where we just couldn’t really find our feet. Credit to them, they put the pressure on us and did what they had to do,” Langkamp said. “It’s eight runs and we gave up seven in one, so you balance that out a little bit and maybe we’re heading to Madison, but in the game of softball, the ball bounces some ways that you don’t expect and that’s why you never expect to get to the state tournament every time. You need to earn your way there every time.”
Oddly enough, just as quickly as Cedarburg lost its mojo, the team got it back. After a series of seeing-eye singles, close plays that went Falls’ way and a couple clutch hits helped the Phoenix take the team, Bulldogs’ junior pitcher Cassidy Gall flashed the form that allowed her to toss multiple no-hitters throughout the season. The righthander set down the final 11 batters she faced to keep the team within striking distance.
It was somewhat fitting, as it mirrored Cedarburg’s season to a degree. When the Bulldogs faced a hint of adversity, the club battled and came back even stronger.
For example, the team opened the season needing to replace a batch of talented graduates, including All-State pitching standout Paytn Monticelli, but Gall proved to be up to the task.
Cedarburg suffered a rare blowout loss along the way, a 15-2 loss to Slinger on April 24, but did some soul searching and came back to finish the season strong.
“We turned it around and we won some big games down the stretch here,” Langkamp said. “These are experiences for next year.”
One of the things the team did in light of the defeat to the Owls was make some changes to its lineup. Gall, Megan Lacke and Sarah Prom filled the top three spots in the batting order the past two years, but came into 2023 in different roles. It took a little time to get the mix right, but the club thrived down the stretch once Prom settled into the leadoff role, Gall moved to the third spot and Lacke filled a run-producing need in the fifth position.
“She’s been our No. 2 hitter for two and a half years probably. We were just struggling to score offensively and we just had to make some moves. We moved Sarah up from the six spot to the leadoff spot. She hit .650 the rest of the year. Megan started contributing in the five spot,” Langkamp said. “She accepted it and we got after it.”
Cedarburg finished the season with a record of 20-9 and won a regional championship. It was another in a string of successful seasons for the program.
“If you look where Cedarburg was eight years ago, before we started, I think they had two wins, and we’ve got 100 wins over that span. We’ve had three 20-win seasons, been in the sectional final three years in a row, there’s a lot to be proud of as a Cedarburg Bulldog,” Langkamp said of the success he and co-head coach Mark Jessup have overseen through the years with an ongoing mantra of ‘Return to Excellence.’ “We’ll be back.”
Langkamp noted that while not getting to enjoy a sectional championship victory on the field for the first time in a few years was a different experience for the Bulldogs, he is hopeful it will serve as a springboard to be back in that position again next spring.
“As I told the girls, you can go two ways from this. You can watch that team celebrate and you can say, ‘I’m good,’ or you can say, ‘You know what? I don’t want that feeling again’ and work on your game during the summer, which a lot of them do, and can come back next season ready to go,” he said. “You can never expect to win. We’ve changed our language from when we make it to the state tournament to if we make it to the state tournament because you can’t control a seven-run inning. We haven’t had one all year. You learn from that and you just move on. We had a good season.”