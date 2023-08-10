SLINGER — Steve Apel held off a determined effort from Levon Van Der Geest to win the 77-lap Current Electric Alan Kulwicki Memorial Elite Eight Super Late Model Series feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway.
Van Der Geest, who charged to the lead at the start and pulled away to a three-second advantage, appeared to be on his way to his first career Slinger feature victory until a caution for an incident off turn four on lap 50 allowed Apel and the rest of the field to close in. On the restart, Apel and Van Der Geest battled side by side before Apel was finally able to prevail using the outside groove. Van Der Geest kept Apel in his sights and gave him a slight shove off turn four with two laps to go, but it was not enough as Apel raced to the victory.
Jacob Nottestad advanced from deep in the field to finish within striking distance in third place while Alex Prunty and Dennis Prunty finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Levon (Van Der Geest) did a heck of a job and I think I kind of stole that one from him, that was his race to lose,” Apel told the crowd from Victory Lane. “I’m glad he didn’t dump me there as I was using the whole track and kind of expecting it, but his first win is going to come. It’s good to be back in victory lane and winning the Kulwicki Memorial is special.”
“With the luck we’ve been having here I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy with a second place finish,” Van Der Geest stated afterwards, “It feels so good to get a podium finish here. We’ve had a lot of speed over the last year but we just couldn’t catch a break with our luck and today was the perfect day to do it in such a special race like the Kulwicki Memorial.
“I did get into him (Apel) a little there at the end but I was just giving it all I could,” he added. “But if there’s anyone I don’t mind finishing second to, it’s Steve Apel.”
“It was fun watching Levon (Van Der Geest) and Steve (Apel) go at it and we just weren’t quite good enough to get them,” third place finisher Jacob Nottestad said after charging through the field from his tenth starting position. “We set fast time, won the dash and almost got a clean sweep tonight.”
Dennis Prunty and Nick Egan rounded out the top six finishers.
Jacob Nottestad won the Elite Eight Super Late Model fast dash and also was the fastest qualifier for the evening with a qualifying lap of 11.319 seconds.
Paul Wagner won the 35-lap Sportsman feature over Brian Holtz and Dale Lecus Jr. Sportsman heat races were won by Ryan Sielaff and Brady Held while Jake Schraufnagel was the fastest qualifier after turning in a lap in 12.729 seconds.
Tom Elsinger Jr. won the 25-lap Slinger Bees feature over Brandon Mennicke and Cooper Bodendorfer. Ricky Gebhard finished in the fourth position and Anthony Dorzok was fifth. Jason Clope crossed the finish line in the sixth position. Slinger Bees heat races were won by Al Strobel and Brian Stanczyk while Ricky Gebhard was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 15.209 seconds.
The hobby stock division made its annual stop at Slinger and Charles Vian Jr. drove to a convincing win in the 25-lap feature. Tony Ciano finished second followed by Scott Reidner in third and Tucker Bodendorfer in fourth. Matthew Thoma claimed fifth place.
Joshua Zacharias was the winner of the 20-lap Slinger Sixers/High School Racing Association main event. Mitchell Berg finished second and was the top high school racer in the event. Caleb Arneson was third followed by Collin Keller in fourth and Brandon Gumm in fifth.
Joshua Zacharias and Mitchell Berg were the winners of the HSRA/Slinger Sixers heat races and Zacharias was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 15.717 seconds. Zacharias was also named the champion of the division and Jackson Martindale was named the champion of the High School Racing Association racers.