CEDARBURG — The popularity of archery has been gaining momentum in Ozaukee County in the last decade and many local schools have started lessons and teams.
One local teenager has been shooting for almost 15 years and has recently received two major archery titles. Owen Frohmader, a 16-year-old junior at Cedarburg High School, was recently named both the National Champion for Outdoor Field and Target and National Shooter of the Year Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA).
He earned those titles at the S3DA National Outdoor Target Tournament in Williamsburg, Ky. At this competition, for the first time ever, there was a perfect tie for National Shooter of the Year title. Frohmader tied a competitor in all three disciplines — target, indoor and field. Since this has never happened, there were no rules for the situation and both winners earned the title and both received scholarships/offers from 16 schools to be on collegiate teams.
Other recent accomplishments for Frohmader include placing in the Top 5 Semi Pro K40 (Known 40). This classification requires a range finder be used for the distance of the shots. He also shot a perfect score for the indoor season of the Kettle Moraine Field Archery League (KMFAL). For this he obtained a belt buckle — a prestigious award and was champion of the year in the KMFAL.
In addition, he placed second in the high A bracket in the 2023 Badgerland Pro-Am at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Sport Show and advanced to the gold medal match. He also earned the distinction of State Shooter of the Year in State Scholastic 3D Archery for both 2022 and 2023.
Frohmader’s love of archery started by watching and shooting with his dad, Rich, at their cabin when he was 3 years old. Rich Frohmader holds three certifications: Level 2 NASP, S3DA and US Archery and is also the archery director for Germantown Park & Recreation Department.
When Owen Frohmader was in third grade, his father spearheaded and coached the grade school archery team at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton and it was through that team that Owen Frohmader started shooting competitively in NASP tournaments, which continued through eighth grade.
From the start, Owen Frohmader placed at the top rankings for state tournaments. As he moved on, he sought out tougher competitions and Nationals became the next step. He placed 19th at his first National competition. After that, he realized he would have to learn to shoot through pressures and nerves and work hard in order to secure a top three spot at this level.
At first, Owen Frohmader thought focusing on his shooting and his mental game at competitions would help him deal with pressures. What he eventually found more helpful was talking to friends and peers, praying, and relaxing in between his shots.
Owen Frohmader believes training with his dad is one of the biggest reasons for his success. Practicing with pros is also high on the list, as well frustrations. When he gets frustrated with his shooting, it leads him to practice more to figure out the issues and causes.
Owen Frohmader practices from one to three hours daily, which is self-motivated. His dad said he and Cyndi, Owen Frohmader’s mom, have occasionally told him to take breaks from all the practicing.
In addition to competing, Frohmader and his father use archery to help those in their community. They shoot together in HHA USA regional events.
“The mission of HHA is to show appreciation and create a sense of community for Veterans, Active Military and First Responders through archery and the outdoors,” according to the HHA USA website. “HHA is passionate about the fight against PTSD and the 22 veterans a day that take their lives. Partnerships with the E3 Ranch Foundation, Kniestedt Foundation, Wounded Warriors In Action and others, have allowed HHA to assist in getting service men and women into the outdoors. The peace, healing, camaraderie and friendships they have found has been life changing and in some cases, lifesaving. One of the other primary objectives of HHA USA is to raise funds to fly Veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor.”
Owen Frohmader plans on pursuing a career in archery. He would like to send a special thank you to his sponsors: HHA Sports, Vortex Optics and Centershot Ministries.