WHITEWATER — Abby Belschner knows it is real, but admits it still feels like a dream.
The Cedarburg High School graduate is a part of the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team, which punched its ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA Division III tournament, which is set to begin Thursday in Pittsburgh.
“It feels surreal,” she said on Sunday, just hours before the Warhawks boarded a bus headed for the steel city. “Thinking about the hundreds of teams that are a part of this and we are one of four teams that are left, it’s just crazy.
“It still feels like a dream because ever since the beginning of the year, we have been working hard for this opportunity,” Belschner added, “so to actually be in the situation we have been dreaming about, it is amazing.”
On Saturday, Belschner and her teammates were cutting down the net at Kachel Gymnasium in Williams Center after scoring a 68-62 victory over Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival UW-Oshkosh.
“It was very different from the last time we cut down a net,” she said, comparing it to earlier in the season when Whitewater clinched the WIAC championship. “We had so many people stay and watch. It was so exciting seeing everyone get a piece of the net that will go down in school history.”
The hard-fought, back-and-forth victory Saturday was just part of a thrilling weekend of basketball for Belschner and her teammates. A day earlier, the Warhawks erased a five-point deficit in the final minute of overtime to earn a 78-76 victory over Smith College (Mass.). In the final seconds of the game, Rebekah Schumacher stole an inbound pass, got the ball to Aleah Grundahl and took off down the floor. Grundahl passed the ball back to her teammate at the other end of the court and she made a game-winning layup with less than a second to play.
Belschner admits that she missed part of the winning sequence.
“In all honesty, I didn’t even see the steal because the ref and coaches were in my way, but once I heard the crowd go crazy, I stood up a bit and saw the pass that led to the layup, and I was so happy because I knew we finally did it,” she said about a game in which she scored six points and added four rebounds in 18 minutes. “The bench went crazy and all I could think was we have a chance at the biggest title possible.”
That was just one of many moments that had the gym buzzing during two days of thrilling basketball. Belschner enjoyed the electric atmosphere on the home court.
“The feeling the past few days in the gym has been so new to almost all of us. I have never experienced having a huge crowd during games until the past two weeks,” she said, adding that the festive atmosphere included wins the previous weekend over Ripon and Illinois Wesleyan to open the tournament. “The student section has been so supportive through this whole experience. They are always loud, rowdy, and just giving us motivation throughout the whole game. We have gained a following, and it’s amazing to see.”
While she is enjoying the setting, Belschner admits it does create some obstacles on the court.
“I remember one time when the whole crowd was chanting ‘UWW’ and I just loved the feeling,” she said about the highlights of having a big crowd. “At other points, it’s hard to hear teammates and coaches when we are communicating, but we made adjustments when that happened.
“Playing in front of these crowds was amazing and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Belschner has been a key part of the Warhawks rotation ever since stepping on the Whitewater campus three years ago. She averaged 13 minutes a game as a freshman while helping the club reach the NCAA tournament, contributing 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and a block a game. She came in with a group of 15 recruits but said her teammates made the transition to the college game easier.
“All of the teammates that I started with have been so welcoming,” she explained. “I was surprised by how welcoming everyone was.”
Players such as senior Johanna Taylor, a senior from Wauwatosa East, made a big difference for her.
“Jo was definitely someone I looked up to from the start with her work ethic and kindness that she has for everyone. It was so crucial to have that welcoming feeling because moving from high school to college is a big jump,” Belschner said, noting her new teammates immediately took a liking to her, even though she was originally known simply as ‘the girl who could dunk a tennis ball.’ “The coaches tell the team who they recruited and their strengths, so they know the impact that each person can have on the team.”
The post players have developed a strong bond through the years. Taylor and Grundahl are the starters up front, with Belschner the first off the bench to give them a break. Courtney Oomens also factors into the rotation.
“Aleah and Jo have mastered the post up and moves that go down low, and I love feeding them the ball knowing that they can make some points for our team,” Belschner said. “All of us posts are very close and know each other’s strengths and the places that we have difficulty with. We try to do our best to put each other in successful situations.”
It is working, as Whitewater takes a 27-4 record into the Final Four. The Warhawks take on Amherst in a semifinal game Thursday at 4 p.m. at the UPMC Fieldhouse at Duquesne University. The national championship game is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.