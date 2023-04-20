MEQUON — Homestead head coach Kelly Denk and West Bend co-op head coach Chris Susnik were in agreement Tuesday that the Highlanders’ duo of Julia Bentley and Cadence Benedict were fun to watch during a North Shore Conference girls soccer match.
That combination combined to net the first five goals of the game to help the Highlanders earn an 8-0 victory.
“Their ability to work quickly in small spaces. They knew where everyone was going to be at, at all times, so once we got out of sorts a little bit they were able to just find the weak spots and take advantage very quickly,” Susnik responded when asked about what he saw from the pair of Homestead players. “Kudos to them for that because that’s fun to watch as a coach either way, so hopefully they have success with that moving forward.”
Denk indicated that is an example of what she hopes that combination will be able to do throughout the spring as they both step into larger roles as the Highlanders look to replace some key playmakers who graduated following last season.
“I definitely think she’s going to be a player to watch out for this season,” Denk said about Bentley. “She started last year for us as a freshman, which is really impressive to do, but I think a lot of freshman year was her just sort of like seeing herself as a varsity starter, and now I think she’s come back as a sophomore not just excited to be in the starting lineup, but really thirsty to be a playmaker and just kind of do some damage all over the field.”
Bentley struck for the first goal of the game, just 78 seconds into the match when she got to a loose ball deep in the box and hammered it home.
Benedict struck next, seven minutes later, when she took a feed from Caitlin O’Brien and scored from close range.
“I think she was in a role last year too where she was playing up top with some big contributors that we graduated,” Denk said about Benedict. “So, her story this year is shifting from kind of the underclassman playing with some of our senior leaders into the upperclassman being a playmaker, encouraging some of the younger kids and leading as she plays.”
Both of those early scores came on attacks down the left side of the field. Denk said it was more of a coincidence that the tallies, as well as a near-score later in the opening period, came from the same angle.
“We didn’t particularly talk about the left side of the field, we talked about using the entire field and the width,” the coach explained. “We talked about getting wider, knocking the ball down the sideline, combining passes. The wider you play, the more space you create for yourself, so it was nice to see them take that into account.
“I don’t have a preference what side it starts on if it goes in the back of the net.”
Homestead turned up the pressure again a few minutes into the second half. Bentley notched her second goal of the night in the 47th minute, then completed her hat trick eight minutes later. The Highlanders then poured in four goals over the next eight minutes, ending the game early with an 8-0 triumph in 62 minutes, 54 seconds.
Denk was pleased to see the offensive outburst, especially since she has put emphasis on the attack at recent practices.
“We started the season with some games against some really, really, really, really good teams and we only have so many opportunities to train before the season starts, especially with spring break, so we had talked a lot about defensive principles to start the season,” she explained. “Recently we’ve shifted focus a little bit and we’ve started talking about our players up top finding chemistry with each other, combining passes, so it was really exciting to see those two connecting passes with each other, with other teammates, finding opportunities to finish, pulling the trigger. It was fun to watch.”
Bentley completed her hat trick in the 55th minute, then Benedict found the net 30 seconds later. After that, Vayda Schmidt tallied less than two minutes later, followed by an own goal three minutes after that. Natalie Bentley then wrapped up the scoring at 62:54, which ended the game.
While Denk was pleased that the Highlanders netted eight goals and picked up the win, she was more focused on how the team performed from start to finish rather than merely the score.
“We talked about really just trying to play off of each other, connect passes, play good, quality soccer,” she said. “We were more worried about the process than the outcome.”
Homestead improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NSC. The team will be back in action today at 7 p.m., traveling to Kettle Moraine for a nonconference match.