SLINGER — It took a last lap, last corner, outside groove pass, but Jesse Bernhagen nipped Ryan Gutknecht in a photo finish to score his fourth consecutive Uptown Motor Cars Pro Late Model feature victory Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway.
“I don’t know if we would have caught him there without a little bit of lapped traffic helping us out,” Bernhagen said. “Then his car faded the last five laps and I got into him a little bit off of turn two, which gave me the run to the outside. Apologies to the Gutknecht team for that, but we raced clean once we were side by side and that’s what counts. It was fun. We’ve had some pretty cool races here at Slinger this year and the outside groove is awesome.”
“Week by week we’re getting a little better with this new car, and we’re still not 100% happy with it,” Gutknecht said after leading most of the race before getting edged at the finish. “I’d rather be the one up here holding the trophy, but hats off to Jesse (Bernhagen). Four in a row is hard to do here.”
Gutknecht was able to get to the lead early and stretched his lead, while Bernhagen worked his way forward from his eighth starting spot into second place in the latter half of the event. Bernhagen turned consistently faster lap times and was able to run Gutknecht down for the lead in the final laps as the leaders approached lapped traffic.
At the white flag, Bernhagen moved to the outside of Gutknecht and the pair raced door to door on the final lap before Bernhagen edged ahead slightly off turn four to win by inches. Tyler Schley kept the lead duo in sight in the closing laps and finished third followed by Tom Berens in fourth and Zach Prunty in fifth. Mitchell Delcamp finished sixth ahead of Jacob Vanoskey in seventh and Tyler Hromadka in eighth. Jerry Eckhardt and Billy Braun took the checkered flag in ninth and 10th, respectively.
Pro Late Model heat races were won by Scott Shambeau and Schley, while Bernhagen was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of12.013 seconds.
Jake Schraufnagel won the 35-lap Sportsman feature after passing early leader Dale Lecus Jr. late in the race. Lecus Jr. finished second ahead of Brian Holtz and Brandon Tackes in third and fourth, respectively. Paul Wagner finished fifth. Carl Benn took the checkered flag in sixth followed by Brady Held and Ryan Sielaff in seventh and eighth. Simon Seyfert and Dean Olla rounded out the top 10.
Rick Schaefer and Ryan Sielaffw ere the winners ofthe Sportsman heat races, and Schraufnagel was the fastest qualifier after circling the speedway in 12.593 seconds.
Steven Schulz won the 30-lap Modified feature in dominating fashion over Justin Okruhlica and Justin Poenitsch. Carl Benn and Ryan Lovald completed the top five.
Bill Prietzel won the Modified heat race and Poenitsch set fast time with a lap time of 12.043 seconds.
Paul Reagles drove to victory in the 25-lap Super Beez feature over Brandon Tackes and Benn. Todd Buckley crossed the finish line in fourth and Mitchell Strobel was fifth. Super Beez heat races were Todd Buckley and Paul Reagles while Nick Schmidt was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of13.644 seconds.
Tom Elsinger Jr. was the winner ofthe 25-lap Slinger Bees feature over Strobel and Brian Stanczyk. Kendall Becker finished fourth and Jason Clope finished fifth. Scott Emrich Sr. and Travis Kreuser were the winners of the Slinger Bees heat races. Kreuser also was the fastest qualifier with a qualifying time of 15.247 seconds.