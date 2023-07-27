SLINGER — Jesse Bernhagen turned back the challenges from a determined Mike Held and Dennis Prunty to win the 50-lap Uptown Motor Cars Pro Late Model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway.
Bernhagen and Held found themselves battling for the top spot following a caution with 14 laps to go after leader Zach Prunty’s car spun around in turn four following a nudge on the bumper from Ryan Gutknecht as they battled for the lead.
With the top two sent to the rear of the field, Bernhagen and Held swapped the lead several times over the closing laps as Dennis Prunty closed in third. Held made a final charge to Bernhagen’s inside with a strong run off turn two with four laps to go and both cars got squirrely after contact was made while both drivers maintained control. It was enough however for Bernhagen to edge ahead and capture the victory with Held and Prunty close behind in second and third, respectively.
“Mike (Held) was really good on the short runs and I did chop him a little bit coming off turn two,” Bernhagen said from victory lane, “I wasn’t aware he got such a good run so I’m sorry for that one.
“When we raced side by side we ran really clean,” Bernhagen continued, “There was nothing wrong with what happened. To hold off Mike (Held) and Dennis (Prunty), that’s a pretty cool top three and just to beat those two guys it was the hardest I’ve worked in the bottom groove there in awhile.”
Behind the top three finishers, Tom Berens took the checkered flag in fourth place followed by Billy Braun in fifth. Tyler Hromadka was sixth followed by Ryan Gutknecht in seventh and Mitchell DelCamp in eighth. The top 10 finishers were completed by Jerry Eckhardt and Mitchell Haver in ninth and 10th, respectively.
Pro Late Model heat race wins were recorded by Jakob Hassler and Gutknecht while Mike Held was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 12.164 seconds.
Jake Schraufnagel and Dale Lecus Jr. staged a door-to-door battle for the Sportsman 35-lap main event before Schraufnagel was able to edge ahead from the outside lane at the checkered flag to score the win. Lecus settled for a close second while Brady Held finished directly behind the top two. Brian Holtz finished fourth and Carl Benn was fifth. Alex Lopacinski led early before claiming sixth. Brandon Tackes finished seventh and Dean Olla took eighth. Brett Butler crossed the finish line in ninth and Tom Elsinger Sr. was 10th.
Tom Elsinger Sr. and Brad Held were the winners of the Sportsman heat races and Schraufnagel had the fastest time with a qualifying lap of 12.617 seconds.
Kyle Reidner made his first Slinger appearance of the season and drove to a dominating win in the 30-lap Slinger Beez feature. Nick Schmidt finished in second place followed by Carl Benn in third. Paul Reagles and Marty Tackes completed the top five. Todd Buckley was sixth while Brandon Tackes and Al Strobel finished in seventh and eighth, respectively. Rick Schaefer was ninth and Brian Hillringhouse claimed 10th.
Schmidt and Buckley won the Slinger Beez heat races and Kyle Reidner was the fastest qualifier after circling the speedway in 13.640 seconds.
Joshua Zacharias won the 20-lap Slinger Sixers feature over Ryatt Dobbratz, who was the top finishing High School Racing Association driver. Jackson Martindale finished third while Ethan Kling and Brandon Gumm completed the top five. Mitchell Berg finished sixth followed by Collin Keller and Caleb Arneson in seventh and eighth, respectively. Mark Fogel Jr. finished ninth and Xander Weeks was 10th.
Slinger Sixers heat races were won by Ryatt Dobbratz and Joshua Zacharias. Zacharias also was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 15.863 seconds.