SLINGER — Jesse Bernhagen passed Zach Prunty for the lead on lap 14 and then held off Tom Berens and Dale Nottestad to capture yet another victory in the 50-lap Uptown Motor Cars Pro Late Model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway.
“It wasn’t easy,” Bernhagen exclaimed from victory lane. “We got out front and I had to keep pushing it because Tom (Berens) was on me the last five laps and Dale (Nottestad) was right there too. It was a challenge and we managed to get the lead early and just tried to hang on.”
“One of these days we’re going to get Jesse (Bernhagen),” Tom Berens stated. “One of these days ... it started to get a little loose on me off the corners, but I think we got the car figured out and will have something for him over the next few weeks.”
“I’ll take it and it was a lot of fun,” Nottestad said following his third place finish. “Jesse’s got it hooked up and Tom ran good too so it’s pretty good to finish behind those guys.”
Early leader Zach Prunty finished in fourth place followed by Ryan Gutknecht in fifth. Tyler Schley took the checkered flag in sixth place while Tyler Hromadka and Jerry Eckhardt were seventh and eighth, respectively. Scott Shambeau and Jacob Vanoskey completed the top 10 finishers.
Pro Late Model heat race victories were recorded by Bernhagen and Scott Shambeau while fast qualifier honors went to Nottestad after turning in a qualifying lap in 12.074 seconds.
Nick Schmidt won the 25-lap Super Beez feature event over Carl Benn and Mitchell Strobel. Al Strobel finished fourth and Zach Greer crossed the finish line in fifth. Brian Hillringhouse came home in sixth followed by Dale Kiley-Schaefer in seventh and Rick Schaefer in eighth. Tracy Neu finished ninth and Paul Reagles was tenth. Kyle Riedner was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 13.578 seconds. Due to rain in the area, the Super Beez heats were not contested.
Ayrton Brockhouse rebounded from a lap one incident to win the 25-lap Great North Legends main event. Brockhouse shoved his way by leader Dillon Schwanbeck on the final lap to capture the victory leaving Schwanbeck to settle for second. Lincoln Cain finished third followed by Ayden Brockhouse and Alex Hartwig in fourth and fifth, respectively. Ben Massman finished sixth while Jacob Baker took the checkered flag in seventh. Jacob Stark claimed eighth, Braxton Paul was ninth and Mark Wellman took 10th. Ayrton Brockhouse was also the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 13.204 seconds. Due to rain in the area, the Great North Legends heats were not contested.
Bentley Thompson parlayed a late three wide pass for the lead amongst lapped traffic to victory in the 15-lap Bandolero feature. Penn Sauter led a majority of the race before being passed by Thompson in traffic and finished second. Axel Oldenhoff, Mason Obermeyer and Ace Oldenhoff completed the top five finishers. Sauter was the fastest qualifier with a qualifying lap time of 14.398 seconds. Due to rain in the area the Bandolero heat races were not contested.