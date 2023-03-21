WHITEWATER — The Grafton boys track and field team got the season started Friday at the Nelson-Daniel Classic on the campus of UW-Whitewater. The Black Hawks took 12th out of 20 teams at Kachel Fieldhouse, scoring 19.5 points. Pewaukee won the small school division title with 81 points.
Jared Sudbrink was second in the high jump. The senior cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to earn his place. Freshman Jack Marti was fifth, at 5-4.
Two Black Hawks finished fifth in their respective events. Matt Schirger, a junior, ran the 55-meter dash in 6.84 seconds. Keegan Vaculik, another junior, completed the two-mile run in 11:25.97.
Ian Mitchell helped Grafton earn points in two events. In individual competition, the senior was sixth in the 400, in 56.35. He also teamed with David Fandler, Tanner Marien and Schirger to take seventh in the 1,600 relay in 3:54.89.
Grafton will be back in action today, competing at in indoor meet in Ripon.