GRAFTON — It remains to be seen whether Mother Nature will allow Grafton’s baseball team to open its season as planned Wednesday with a nonconference contest against Cedar Grove-Belgium at 9th Ave. Field, but the Black Hawks are built to handle any storm the club encounters this season.
“You can feel the enthusiasm in the program, from seniors to freshmen. Everybody’s working hard and contributing and performing,” Grafton head coach Brian Durst said, noting that numbers and talent are strong throughout the program this spring. “That’s exciting to see. We should have three competitive levels of baseball. We’ve got a large senior class and a large freshmen class, complemented by a strong core of juniors and another strong core of sophomores. I like the balance that I see so far.”
The veteran coach is most pleased to have plenty of arms to call upon this season. Grafton will have a formidable duo at the top of its rotation in seniors Nick Colker and Jack Sommers, with plenty of options beyond them ready to take the ball based upon whatever is asked of the pitching staff this spring.
“We’ve got some arms this year and most of them have had success already at the varsity level,” Durst said. “By the end of last year, our top two pitchers, maybe even three pitchers, emerged and were there on a consistent basis, starting with Nick Colker and Jack Sommers as reliable arms that take pitching seriously.
“They put in a lot of time in the offseason to work on their craft and they come back another year more experienced, more mature and ready to take the next step,” the skipper added. “Colker ended up second team all-conference last year and Sommers was right there in terms of how he was able to develop his game, really throwing well consistently for us by the end of the season.”
The list of potential out-getters includes another pair of seniors in Vince Cameranesi and Ryan Quello.
“As a regular catcher, you don’t always get the reps at pitching, so there can be some holes mechanically, but he’s worked on that in the offseason and he looks really tough on the mound,” Durst said about Cameranesi, who handles duties behind the plate when he isn’t on the hill. “Same with Ryan Quello. … He looks like he’s taken the next step as well.”
“Brady Eader came in and threw really well for us last year and I have a lot of faith in him as a strike thrower and a guy who keeps hitters off-balance and keeps the ball in play, but misses barrels. He’s a great competitor and only a sophomore,” Durst said. “He’s (Schiller) come back much stronger and really tuned up his mechanics. He’s had a couple impressive outings on the mound in the cages and you can tell the work he’s put in. He could be a major contributor to that group.”
Others that may get some innings as the season moves along include Carson Hildebrand, Luke Michalak and Tyler Tagliapiertra.
Not only will Grafton have a wealth of options and experience in the pitching staff, the Black Hawks also feature depth throughout the batting order.
That starts at the top, where center fielder Mason Lempke is back to set the table.
“Our lineup starts with Mason Lempke. He’s been our center fielder for a couple years now and a three-year starter in the outfield,” Durst said about an outfielder who earned All-North Shore Conference second team honors last season. “(He gives us) a really competitive at-bat every single time he’s in the box. He’s a game-changer on the bases.
Hildebrand also made the all-NSC second team last year and is the perfect complement to Lempke, both in the lineup and in the field.
“Bennett covers so much ground in right field for us. It’s tough to get balls to drop out there,” the coach said about another of Grafton’s seniors. “Bennett, like Mason, is a tough out. He’s a competitive player and a great team leader for us.”
Third baseman Carson Faust will be one of the anchors of an infield with three returning starters.
“Carson Faust was second team all-conference infielder. (He) was up in the top five in just about every offensive category last year in the conference. He’s quietly one of the top returning players in our conference. He does a great job to make hard contact consistently,” Durst said. “He’s someone who puts in all kinds of time in the offseason to get stronger and to improve his game.”
Quello will line up next to him at shortstop and Garrett Bonk will see time at first base for the Black Hawks.
“Garrett Bonk is a junior, but he’s in his third year of varsity baseball. He’ll fill some time primarily at first base,” Durst said. “He’s an athlete and a reliable bat.”
When he is not pitching, Cameranesi will be the primary catcher.
“Vince is a spark plug in the lineup,” Durst said of a senior who earned all-NSC honorable mention last spring. “He’s a run producer and a catcher who can steal bases. He’s got great speed, great instincts.”
Durst is also glad to have Eli Goldstein back in the fold this season. The senior missed most of last season but will be someone the Black Hawks use at a number of positions.
“He’s a catcher, he’s an outfielder, he’s just an energy guy and an outstanding hitter,” the coach said. “He does a great job at the plate driving in runs.”
Colin Haldeman will likely get at-bats as the Black Hawks’ designated hitter. Durst described the junior as someone with gap to gap power who consistently drives the ball.
Others who will compete for playing time include Eader and Jaeden Tiegs on the infield and Tagliapietra in the outfield. Senior Michael Muecke is also a jack of all trades who can fill in at several positions around the diamond.
With a large batch of seniors and several juniors who already have varsity experience, Durst is hopeful that the team hits the ground running.
“I’m excited to see what they can do once we get into a rhythm and a consistent rotation of players,” the veteran coach said. “If we stay healthy and don’t have to fill too many holes, I think we can have a rotation that we can rely on and (a situation) where guys coming in off the bench know their role. They can contribute, they can have success with it.”