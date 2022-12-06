Black Hawks win season debut

GRAFTON — Grafton put together a 21-4 run to close out the first half Friday during a North Shore Conference boys basketball game, and that proved to be the difference as the Black Hawks scored a 55-37 victory over West Bend West in the season opener.
Michael McNabb and Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. played a big role in the Black Hawks’ success throughout the evening and especially during that decisive stretch.
“When we came into the night we knew there were two guys, him and Guerrero Hernandez, that we had to try and stop,” West Bend West head coach Ryan Matenaer said. “I give credit to McNabb. He didn’t start out hot, but he just picked his spots. He’s got good feet, he’s able to extend out, he’s a complete player. He played very well for them tonight.”
McNabb led the Black Hawks with 28 points and added nine rebounds and six steals, which were also team highs. On several occasions, he turned a steal into points at the offensive end. He also grabbed a rebound late in the opening half and turned that into a conventional three-point play when he scored and was fouled at the buzzer.
“That’s just that relentless mentality to just dominate in any form or fashion,” Grafton head coach Damon James said, “and rebounding is a form of that.”
The Black Hawks held a 13-12 lead with about nine minutes remaining in the opening half, then put together the run that ultimately put the game away. Grafton scored 13 unanswered points during part of that stretch on the way to taking a 34-16 advantage into the locker room.
James noted that Guerrero Hernandez played a big role in that run, scoring seven straight points to start the rally, including a slam dunk on a fast break.
“(He) was a big piece of that, when he got some deflections, a breakout dunk. I think he hit a three from the right wing,” the veteran coach said. “His growth and maturation helped spark that run.”
Matenaer said the Black Hawks were able to play at the tempo they wanted during that stretch while also grabbing rebounds after forcing the Spartans into misses at the defensive end.
“We knew coming into it that they had some athletic guys and they wanted to (push the) tempo,” the West coach explained. “In the first half they came out hot.
“I think our shot selection could have been a little bit better,” Matenaer added about his team's scoring slump when the Spartans managed just four points over the final nine minutes of the first half. “Then forcing bad shots led to long rebounds for them and they got out in transition a little bit and got some easy ones.”
James was pleased with the way his team crashed the boards. Matthew Zabel was second on the club with five rebounds, Guerrero Hernandez and Tommy Lutz each added four and Bennett Hildebrand hauled in three.
“We talk about how all five guys have got to rebound,” the Hawks’ coach said. “We’ve got to gang rebound, so they did a good job of that.”
Hildebrand also provided a lift for Grafton throughout the contest. The senior scored five points and played solid defense in the triumph.
“He’s going to do all the little things. That’s a part of his role and he tries to embrace that role and be a star in it,” James said. “Then (on offense) get to his spots. He had a three, he had a pullup J, but more important, just defensively he’s the glue.”
The teams played even in the second half, but Grafton's flurry to close out the first half helped the home team keep the Spartans at a distance on the scoreboard over the final 18 minutes.
In many respects, James noted that the performance looked a lot like an opener: some good and some inconsistent moments.
“You kind of think you know your guys are prepared until that game time hits and then things go 100 different ways,” he said. “We definitely have to work on our zone offense. They tried to slow us down, which I anticipate a lot of teams will try to do, but we'll get better with that.”
Grafton was back in action Saturday, hosting Milwaukee Lutheran in a nonconference game. McNabb led all scorers with 36 points and added 11 rebounds, while Jaiye Famakinwa netted 17 points, but the Black Hawks fell, 90-82, in overtime.
James said the back-to-back set early in the season was a calculated decision that will help the team down the road.
“That’s how we ended last year, Friday and Saturday, Plymouth and Beaver Dam,” the coach explained, noting the regional tournament often requires playing games on consecutive days. “We’re always preparing our guys for that moment.”
Grafton will be back in action today, hosting Port Washington in a conference game set for 7 p.m.