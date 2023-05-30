GRAFTON — Brian Durst did not say so publicly going into the season, but the Grafton baseball team’s head coach believed his club had the talent to win the North Shore Conference championship.
Grafton officially claimed a share of the league title in a wild way last week, which was somewhat fitting given the unpredictable nature of a conference that ended play with the Black Hawks sharing the top spot with West Bend East, West Bend West and Whitefish Bay, all with matching 11-7 league records. Homestead and Nicolet each finished one game back at 10-8 and Hartford took seventh at 9-9.
“Not at all,” the veteran skipper responded when asked if he could ever recall a NSC campaign as unpredictable as the one that officially finished Thursday when the Spartans scored a victory over the Knights to join the four-way stalemate for first place. “It was really going to end up being the teams that minimized the losing streaks or the back-to-back game losses and the teams that could put together wins in two out of three or split the week or split a series. Those were going to be the teams that emerged at the end.
“We just tried to continue to preach being positive, being consistent, just making routine plays, avoiding big innings from the opposition and getting quality pitching every game,” Durst added. “It’s a tough sell, it’s a tough message, but ultimately, it’s so important that we were able to remain positive and consistent and keep ourselves in the running from week to week.”
As a result, Grafton won its first share of a conference championship since 1990. Durst said it was meaningful to get an opportunity to watch his players get to celebrate that accomplishment.
“It’s so rare to win a North Shore Conference title in any sport. Having seen that for a couple decades, even in some of our best seasons we haven’t been at the top of the conference, we’ve always been looking up at a team or two that have just been dominant all season long, so it’s really fulfilling as far as being able to look back at the conference season,” the veteran coach explained. “I’m really proud of our program as the small school in the conference, I think that’s a great achievement.”
The players on the team were not alive last time the Black Hawks took the conference crown and appreciated an opportunity to do something that had not happened in a long time.
“Every day I have gym class and I look up at the board and see hadn’t been done since 1990,” Grafton senior Carson Faust said in regard to a board in the school gym that lists all of the school’s conference championships. “So it just feels amazing and to have a special group of guys to do it.”
It was a roller coaster ride to the top of the conference for the Black Hawks, during the individual games and over the course of the season. Perhaps no single contest demonstrated that more than a game against Whitefish Bay.
The game was rescheduled multiple times due to weather, then the Blue Dukes jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the top of the sixth inning. The Black Hawks battled back to score three in the sixth and six in the seventh to extend the game. After one extra frame, the game was suspended due to darkness and it needed to be completed at a later date. The winner would not be decided until the 11th inning, when Jaeden Tiegs hit a walkoff single to drive in Garrett Bonk for a 13-12 victory.
Grafton then won the originally scheduled game, 12-4, after the previous encounter was completed. In a familiar recipe for success, Jack Sommers picked up the win on the mound and Faust had three hits to spark the offense.
“We kind of kept our same mojo,” Faust said a long day of baseball. “We used that for the remainder (of the first) game and then for the second game as well.”
As a result, Grafton moved into first place in the league standings, but the tenuous nature of that position was obvious as the teeter totter at the top of the conference was hardly done moving.
The Black Hawks lost to West Bend East and Nicolet in the aftermath, falling out of the top spot. Grafton would again control its own destiny, but then dropped a game at Homestead after defeating Slinger. That set up a pivotal contest to have a chance to share the title, which Sommers secured with a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 win against West Bend West.
“That was a huge game,” Faust said, aware that his club would need help to finish in the top spot. “We kept our composure.”
Durst believes that composure was a product of the maturity his players showed throughout the season as well as the words and actions of assistant coach Ryan Finnerty.
“It’s always up to the players and it’s always a result of what the players are able to do on the field. I feel like we have good leadership that continues to compete. When we avoid the highs and lows and just continue to play baseball and continue to have fun playing baseball and playing together, we know we can compete with anybody,” Durst said. “There’s always got to be a couple positive voices and a couple positive leaders that emerge. Coach Finnerty does a great job of keeping perspective for me as well as for the players in his role as our assistant, and he keeps the positivity high and continues to push us to get past some of our losses.”
After Grafton did what it could with the win against West Bend West, Nicolet complied by falling to West Bend East last Monday, with several Black Hawks in attendance at Regner Park to see in their conference dreams would be fulfilled.
“I’m really happy for the kids and for the program. It’s obviously something that doesn't happen often and is really challenging to do,” said Durst, who also made the drive to West Bend and took in the action as his club made history. “The conference is so tough and so competitive.
“All the teams in the conference had an impact on what ended up being the race by the end of the season. It was just fun to see how it played out,” he added. “I’m really happy for our team though and what they've built and what they’ve been able to put together because that does mean that we’re in really elite company with some Div. 1 teams that are consistently at the top of the conference.”
Durst, now in his 23rd season as the coach of the Black Hawks, is pleased with what his team has accomplished so far, but he is focused on what comes next. Grafton opens postseason play today, hosting University School of Milwaukee in a WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal at 5 p.m.