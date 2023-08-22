RIVER HILLS — It was a clash of styles Friday as the perimeter speed and aerial assault of the University School of Milwaukee football team hosted the power and rushing attack of Brookfield Academy in a nonconference clash in the season opener.
The Wildcats were able to match the Blue Knights throughout the first half, taking a 22-21 lead into the locker room, but the visitors got four rushing touchdowns from Max Loomis in the second half and made a couple key plays on defense to emerge with a 49-29 victory at Don Forti Stadium.
“What I saw on film coming in off of their scrimmage, I knew we were going to have trouble up front. They are really solid. They’re a really good football team,” USM head coach Brian Sommers said. “When I saw that film, I was like alright, we’re going to have to do a lot. Offensively, we did. Late turnovers, stuff like that, are going to happen when you throw the ball all over the field.
“We have probably 18 new starters that have never played under the Friday night lights. We got after it,” the veteran coach added. “We’ve got to get better. We’ll watch the film, we’ll clean it up and we’ll go on to play Thursday night at Dominican.”
Things started on a positive note for the home team. After the defense forced Brookfield Academy to punt, Ethan Feldner caught the kick and raced 70 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead.
That was one of a handful of big plays by the junior, who had several nice returns on both punts and kickoffs and added 132 yards on seven receptions in the passing game on the evening.
“He’s just a tall, lanky, strong, fast kid. He’s really worked hard to increase his speed,” Sommers said. “He’s like a 4.6 kid now (in the 40-yard dash) and that’s a fast time in high school. He doesn’t look like it because he’s kind of long and lanky, but he makes really good plays.”
Brookfield Academy responded with two scoring drives later in the quarter, which Jordan Dieck wrapped up with short touchdown runs. The visitors evened the score with a 65-yard march capped off by a 5-yard trip to pay dirt, then recovered a fumble on defense to set up a 46-yard drive. Dieck, who finished with 55 yards on the ground and 62 from scrimmage overall, gave the Blue Knights the lead with a 6-yard sprint up the middle.
USM regained the lead with three minutes remaining in the half, using a little bit of razzle dazzle to cap off a 10-play, 62-yard drive. On fourth-and-goal from the 6, the Wildcats ran a reverse. However, it was a designed pass, and Feldner pulled up and lofted a throw to the back corner of the end zone, where Nathan Steinback was all alone and hauled in the pass to make it 14-13. The home team then went for two, with Griffin Grebe taking the snap out of a kicking formation, sprinting to his right and finding Tucker Tuttle for the conversion to make it 15-14.
“It’s film study in practice, quite honestly that’s what that is,” Sommers said about the execution on the touchdown play, but which was also true of the conversion attempt. “We trust the kids to make the plays. We know where some opportunities are and fortunately we were able to make that one. Ethan’s a really good talent, all those kids are talented, and they’re a fun group.”
The visitors snatched the lead back a short time later, with Loomis scoring on a 25-yard scamper with 44.6 seconds remaining. However, the Wildcats went on the attack after taking over at the 35 following a 30-yard kickoff return by Feldner. The big play was a 51-yard pass from Charlie Darrow to Feldner to set up a 3-yard scoring pass two plays later. Piercen Luedtke tacked on the extra-point kick to give the home side a 22-21 edge.
“It’s something we do every Tuesday, two-minute Tuesday, in practice. We rep it,” Sommers said about the efficient drive just before the end of the half. “Maybe we should play like that all the time, but when you have guys playing both ways like we do, it’s tough. We understand what we need to do on offense and to be able to execute like that is a compliment to the kids. It’s not the staff, we just try to get into good spots and they make great plays.”
While USM was able to match Brookfield Academy score for score in the opening half, that changed after the intermission. The visitors forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the third quarter, then marched 59 yards in eight plays to regain the lead. Loomis went untouched on a 9-yard scoring run midway through the period. The Blue Knights forced another punt on the ensuing possession, then went 86 yards in 10 plays to extend the lead. Loomis wrapped up that drive with a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter.
USM struck back at that point, clawing back to within 35-29 with a 73-yard scoring drive. Darrow completed 5 of 6 passes on the possession for 51 yards, including a 26-yard toss to Feldner, and finished off the series with a 16-yard run with 5:38 left in the contest.
In all, Darrow completed 16 of 26 throws for 233 yards and a score along with adding 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries in his first varsity start.
“We knew what we had. It’s always hard to tell in practice and a scrimmage and things like that, but we knew he was a great decision maker,” Sommers said about the senior signal-caller. “We’ve really worked hard on his mechanics. And, dude’s tough. He’s got all those intangibles of a quarterback that you need.”
The Wildcats were in position to make a comeback at that point, but needed a stop in order to have a chance to regain the lead. However, the Brookfield Academy rushing attack could not be slowed down. Loomis scored his fourth touchdown with 3:26 left on a 5-yard carry, then found pay dirt again after a USM turnover gave the visitors great field position. The junior went untouched for a 31-yard score on the only play of the possession to end all doubt.
Loomis finished with 252 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries.
“Their tailback is skilled, they’re way bigger than we are up front,” Sommers said. “It was a good high school football game until maybe the last seven minutes, six minutes, it was a really good battle.
“We’ve just got to get better,” he added. “We’ve got to coach them better, we’ve got to do better things.”
It will be a short week for the Wildcats, who will return to action against Dominican at 7 p.m. Thursday in a game set for Whitefish Bay High School.
The Knights had to forfeit their opening game, but Sommers said he was is confident the Week 2 contest will be played as scheduled.
“Last we talked to their athletic director earlier this week, just to confirm, Thursday is rock solid,” he noted. “We’ll be at Bay.”