WEST BEND — Kate Bogenschutz picked a good time to turn in her best round.
The Cedarburg ace shot a 4-under-par 33 Tuesday at West Bend Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Bulldogs to first place in the team scores at a North Shore Conference mini-meet.
“I was hitting it well off the tee, which is very helpful out here. There’s lots of trees,” she said about just one aspect of her game that was working well. “My irons weren’t great, but I made lots of putts and that’s what really kind of shot me up to the top.”
The senior carded five birdies and one bogey on the way to her brilliant score, and it was on the green where the real magic happened.
“I definitely made some longer putts that I won’t always make,” she said, “but it was good to finally have them drop today.”
Bogenschutz said having success throughout the round motivated her to keep going and see just how low of a number she could post.
“When I start playing well, I kind of get in a zone. It’s kind of a good pressure to keep playing well,” she explained. “Playing well motivates me to keep playing well. It’s a good pressure that keeps the momentum going for the rest of the round.”
She revealed that she knew where she stood as she got set to play her final hole of the day and that helped give her the spark to add another birdie onto her scorecard.
“I knew going into that hole that I had to birdie it to break my PR,” she said, admitting she was still a little stunned by how well she played. “I made a putt on my last hole to get me to that score.”
Most of all, it was exactly what Cedarburg needed to pull into a tie in the season-long NSC points race. The Bulldogs posted a four-player team score of 187 to win the meet, while Whitefish Bay took second with 193 and Homestead finished third with 197.
Cedarburg and Homestead are now tied for first place in the season standings, while Whitefish Bay is one point back.
Bogenschutz said the Bulldogs needed a win to reclaim some momentum after winning the opening event of the conference season before falling off a bit in recent league play.
“It’s really big. I think the team was kind of getting down a little bit because we struggled our last few conference meets. That always takes a toll,” she explained. “So, I think we really needed this one to get us back to the top and it puts us in a good spot to finish out conference play.”
Cedarburg head coach Chris Goodwick pointed out that the low score helped the team beyond what it meant when the final numbers were tabulated.
“When Kate shoots 33, that really helps the whole positivity of the team. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “They were upbeat when you’re able to look at the app and see the scores, I think that helps everyone.”
The coach added that it was an important performance because the Bulldogs were able to win after seeing the Highlanders take first the past couple times out.
“We’re trying to instill that every time — be resilient,” she said. “Golf is golf, and if you can overcome the bad shots and just hang in there and be patient, that is a tremendous thing in golf and you can really shoot the scores that you want.”
Goodwick was also pleased to see Madison Engebose score a 52.
“Madison did well. She’s been fighting some tendonitis, so it’s been a struggle a little bit,” he said about the junior. “Her putting especially was a lot better today and that really helps out.”
Ava Throndson was second for the Bulldogs with a 51 and Mace Ertl added a 52.
Homestead head coach Wolfgang Recht said the greens got to his team a little bit throughout the round.
“It’s definitely a challenging course and it’s easy to get yourself into a spot where you’re hitting a couple shots around the green. I think we maybe just didn’t respond as well to this course as we have to courses in the past,” the Highlanders’ veteran coach explained. “It kind of took us two to get out of it every time we hit a bad one today.”
He added that is a product of the way the course was designed.
“The biggest thing is a lot of the greens are very elevated. When you miss a green left or right, or even long, you are staring at a hill and trying to pop it up really, really high to get it to stay on there,” Recht said. “There’s a lot of greens where you’re hitting shots 10 or 15 feet below where the pin is at.
“The greens here are really undulated as well,” he added. “If you miss a ridge, that ball is going really, really far to the back of the green, or if you’re not getting it up there far enough, it might come back to your feet.”
Emma Kennedy turned in the low number of the day for Homestead, shooting a 46.
“Emma has been really steady for us this season. She’s really that gritty player that even when she’s not hitting the ball well off the tee or from the fairway, she finds a way to get it done around the greens,” Recht said. “There’s not a ton that rattles her.”
Seniors Regan Staudt (48) and Kate Judd (51) turned in the next-best scores for Homestead.
Recht also pointed to the play of junior Sophia Otto, who shot a 52.
“I just looked at scores the other day and she is in the top 10 in conference right now,” he said. “She’s been kind of flying under the radar. She’s never our top scorer, but she’s always right in the mix. We’ve counted her score almost every time.”
Now the importance of every swing is amplified with the North Shore being such a competitive battle for the top three spots in the standings. League play resumes today at Washington County Golf Course for a nine-hole mini-meet. There will be one more mini after that (Sept. 15 at Mee-Kwon Park Golf Course) and then the 18-hole conference finale set for Sept. 19 at Washington County.