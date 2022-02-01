GRAFTON — When Cedarburg paid a visit to Grafton for a North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving dual meet Thursday, both sides were hoping to come away with different things from the evening.
For the defending WIAA state champion Bulldogs, the goal was to get in a good workout ahead of the conference meet, which will take place in the same venue this week, as well as taking another step closer to the postseason.
“We moved people around to different events and tried to give them a little break before this last push,” Cedarburg head coach Amit Kaul said in regard to a meet his team won by a 127-55 score. “We just want to keep our relays sharp. We’re going into the conference meet now, which is back in the same pool.”
Kaul, who was recently named the state boys swimming and diving coach of the year, implied that the meet was another day at the office for an experienced group that has worked hard all season to match the accomplishments of last season.
“We have enough experience now where people know all the pools and what to expect, but it’s a good tuneup,” he said about getting an opportunity to swim in the same pool where the Bulldogs will compete this week. ”We’re excited. Everyone’s worked extremely hard. It’s been 11 weeks now since Day 1 and I think they recognize the opportunity we have.”
He added that he believes his squad is ready for the task ahead. That road will include a sectional meet Feb. 12 and then the state competition Feb. 18.
“We’ve been through this a few times with this group,” Kaul explained. “Of course every year is a little different, but we’re excited for our seniors especially and all the contributions we know everybody can make.”
The main thing during the closing stretch to the season is continuing the work habits that have put the team in position to accomplish both the individual and group goals they have set.
“We’re feeling good,” Kaul said. “There’s lots of intangible things we can see in practice that don’t always show up.
“We just want to keep it a day at a time and stick to good decisions, just complete every day, complete every practice all the way to the end.”
One of the closest events of the dual with Grafton came in diving, where Cedarburg’s Evan Viera held off a strong challenge from emerging Black Hawks’ senior Tristan Sohr. Viera finished with a total of 178.10 points, while Sohr was right behind with 176.40. Evan Weber took third for Cedarburg with a score of 156.90.
“Our divers have improved a lot,” Kaul said, hopeful that Viera and Weber can contribute points to the team score in the weeks ahead. “We’re going to need them to step up. It’s going to take a team effort to accomplish what we want to.”
Cedarburg senior Hayden Rose is preparing for his first postseason in a few years after rejoining the program this season. Kaul believes he will be a contributor in the weeks ahead after he won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.46 seconds, claimed second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.42) and joined Isaac Fleig, Louis Henderson and Matt Dedering to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.62.
“He’s been showing a lot of resilience,” Kaul said. “He’s just been steady. He’s a captain, along with Max (Schmidt) and Louis, but Hayden especially is just a quiet leader and he does it every day in practice by example. He’s just very focused. It’s nice to see.”
Cedarburg took first place in each event during the evening. In individual competition, two Bulldogs won multiple events, as Charlie Gwidt took first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.72) and 100 butterfly (57.95) and Henderson won the 200 free (1:51.28) and 500 free (5:01.69). Henry Cain (50 free), Matt Dedering (200 individual medley) and Fleig (100 free) joined Rose in winning their respective races.
Grafton used the meet as an opportunity to help determine its lineup for the end of the season conference meets.
“This meet we had lots of guys in 50 freestyles, 100 freestyles, in the relays and individually, trying to dial in those relay spots for conference and sectionals,” Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart said. “We’re putting together our conference lineup, obviously, and sectional lineup, coming up pretty quick, so for those relays spots, we have lots of guys who are pretty close in time, so it was an important meet.”
Grafton also used the meet to honor Greg Dempsey, Lance Greicar and Sohr for their contributions on Senior Night.
Bodart spoke about each member of that senior class. “Greg’s a really good kid. He always is working to get better,” the coach said. “He was consistent with his time.”
Bailey noted Greicar missed some time recently, but added that he is still swimming well after taking second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.98.
“I don’t think he fell too much out of shape, but we’re still working him back in with practices,” he said about Greicar’s performance after his hiatus. “He went a season best today in the 100 backstroke by a decent margin, so that was good to see.”
Sohr has been pulling double duty this season, adding diving to his swimming contributions. He turned in a time of 27.99 in the 50 free.
“He started out swimming freshman through junior year, but man, he just keeps improving on that diving. It’s really nice to see how much he’s improving in that,” Bodart said. ”He’s really versatile. I can put him in some relays, too. He swam really good freestyles today, individually and in the relay.”
Sohr, Viera and Weber will be back in action Thursday for the diving portion of the NSC meet, set for 5 p.m. in the Grafton pool. Swimming events will take place Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.