MEQUON — The Homestead boys basketball team had a lot it wanted to accomplish this season, but the Highlanders have already made this campaign one of the best in program history.
Homestead recently clinched its first North Shore Conference championship in 22 years, then, last week, wrapped up an undefeated season in league play for the first time since 1978.
“That was a goal from the beginning of the year, one of the goals for sure, to win a conference championship,” Homestead head coach Sean Crider said. “Winning all 18 games was just icing on the cake.
“It’s tough to go through any conference, no matter how talented your team is, to not have a bad night with high school kids,” he added. “To be able to do that makes it even more impressive to me.”
Senior Evan Endres took a moment to think about what it will be like to see the team honored in the school’s field house.
“It will feel great,” he responded when asked what he believes he will be thinking when he sees the updated NSC title banner in the future. “Looking up at that banner and seeing 2022, I’ll know I did something successful for the school and made an impact, which is awesome.”
Crider explained that the accomplishment by this year’s team is actually a reflection of the work the Highlanders put in during previous seasons.
“We’re big on culture. I texted those guys after we won the conference championship and told them they helped establish the culture — guys like Declan (Ciurlik), Michael Kennedy, Ryan Waddell, all the way back to Garrett Mitman — those guys helped establish the culture of what we wanted to be here and what we have here now,” the coach said in reference to team captains and key players from the past several seasons. “After practice guys are still here shooting in the gym. That’s the culture they established and I think those guys deserve some recognition and some credit for that conference championship as well.”
Endres reflected back to his early days on the varsity team and the things he experienced as a teammate of some of those players.
“As a freshman, I was able to come up with the 2019 team when they played Patrick Baldwin in the sectional semifinals for Sussex Hamilton. That was just incredible. The environment, everything, meant a lot,” he recalled. “Now that I’m a contributor to this team, it’s really nice to know that some of the younger kids are looking up to me.”
Endres has been one of the veteran leaders for the team ever since. Now he is a senior with a group that accomplished something that had not happened for the Highlanders in two decades.
Crider explained that the run to the conference title really began with the success the Highanders enjoyed last season. Homestead finished with an overall record of 12-13 a year ago, but the team got hot in the middle of the season following a 1-7 start. That successful stretch included a win over NSC champion Cedarburg.
“Last year we were so young, and learning how to win games is tough when you’re a young kid against high school kids,” he recalled. “When we went on that nine-game winning streak, that kind of showed me that we had something special moving forward.”
Most of the players on the roster this season were on that team and learned a lot from last season.
“We’ve gone through the process and grown together,” Endres said, “especially with some of the younger kids who are on varsity at a younger age.”
One of the things that has made Homestead so tough for opponents to beat this season is that you never know who might go off for a big game. Tim Franks, a sophomore, leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.2 points per outing. Adam Riese (14.2), Solomon Garrison (13.3) and Chris Djurasovic (11.4) also pack scoring punch, with Garrison handing out six assists per game and closing in on a program record for career assists. Players like Endres slot in perfectly with those around him on the floor, bringing defensive toughness to go with 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.
“We have games where all five of our starters are in double digits, we have games where people have poor games and other people step up and make plays,” Endres said. “Our bench is deep enough where we can sometimes rely on 20 bench points or great contributions on each end because we know how each other play and how to let each other succeed in what we’re good at.”
Anthony Chung, Sam Lococo and Trevor Polite are among the players who typically sub in and the Highlanders don’t miss a beat.
Homestead has also found success by either riding the hot hand if somebody is feeling it at the offensive end or by taking what the defense gives them if an opponent schemes to shut down a specific player.
“We share the ball and we make the right basketball play. It’s going to be different guys different nights,” Crider said. “How the defense is playing us is how we dictate who’s going to have good nights.
“We have a bunch of guys ready to step up at any given moment.”
Now, Homestead gets set to make some noise in the postseason. The Highlanders, 22-2 overall, begin tournament play Friday at 7 p.m., hosting Milwaukee Marshall at Chekouras Court in a WIAA Div. 1 regional semifinal.
With a win in that game, the team will return to the home floor Saturday against either Germantown or Sheboygan North.
“Two teams that we beat earlier in the year, but well coached so they’ll probably do some things differently when they play us,” Crider said, pointing to a 78-54 win his team posted against Germantown on Dec. 30 and a 74-68 triumph by the Highlanders on Feb. 5 against Sheboygan North. “Nothing is going to be easy.”
Endres believes he and his teammates are ready for the challenge, adding that he believes it is a positive that the team can go back and watch the earlier meeting with their regional final opponent if they get past Marshall on Friday.
“It’s nice to go back and watch how we played against them,” he said. “They’re competitors, so you can’t underestimate your opponent. You’ve still got to come out and play.”