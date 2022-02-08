MEQUON — The North Shore Conference boys hockey tournament started and ended with a bang for Cedarburg at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
Round-robin play opened on a winning note for the Bulldogs with a decisive 6-2 victory over rival Homestead last Tuesday. While the hopes of earning a share of the league title were vanquished Thursday with a 6-1 loss to NSC champion West Bend, the Bulldogs wrapped things up Saturday with a winning goal by Drew Wachter against WNS, giving Cedarburg a 3-2 win to finish second in the standings with a mark of 3-3.
The tournament actually began on an ominous note, with Homestead scoring just 30 seconds into the opening game of the week. Cedarburg responded with a pair of goals to take the lead, then tacked on two more after the Highlanders evened the score a short time later.
“They had a goal within 30 seconds of the game starting and we could have easily unraveled. We’ve done that in the past and Homestead is very good at taking advantage of momentum and opportunities like that and running with them, and we answered right back,” Cedarburg head coach Kyle Peterson said. “We had a couple really nice plays by Everett King and Drew Wachter, and a couple other guys, that really separated us in that first period to get a 4-2 lead after one. I think that gave us that attitude that this one could be ours. This could be our night.”
King and Wachter each scored a pair of goals in the opening period, then Jake Terrill tallied in the second period and Spencer Dahl wrapped up the scoring in the final frame as the Bulldogs earned the victory.
Peterson said it was fun to watch his team beat their friends and rivals.
“These kids all grow up in the same youth organization playing each other and they’re all still pretty good friends with each other,” he explained. “(I told our team) go in there, compete, play our system, take advantage of your opportunities.”
That win kept Cedarburg’s chances of sharing the league title with West Bend alive, but also alerted the Ice Bears that the Bulldogs were a legitimate threat.
Dahl answered a West Bend scored six minutes into the contest with a goal of his own about a minute later, but the Ice Bears took control after that. In the end, the eague champs earned a 6-1 to clinch the title.
“West Bend has a really nice group of kids that play a system very, very well,” Peterson said. “They really don’t get out of that mode. It was a really good test for us because that’s the kind of teams you have to beat when you get into the playoffs. When we went into the game, we kind of preached that to them, that we have to play within our system, and for whatever reason, we played a good seven or eight minutes of hockey and then it just fell off for us from there.
“It was probably some of the most sloppy hockey that we’ve played over the last couple weeks,” he added. “It’s more of a tip of the cap, too, to West Bend.”
Cedarburg bounced back Saturday, finishing conference play with a 3-2 victory over the Storm.
“Our kids just played within our system for three straight periods and fought through some adversity and came out on top at the end of it,” Peterson said.
Wachter netted a power play goal in the opening period to give the Bulldogs the lead. WNS scored twice in the middle stanza to take the lead, but Everett King tallied with l ess than three minutes remaining to send the game to overtime.
“We always keep reminding kids that as we get into those tight games or we get into overtime situations, loosen your hands. Don’t grip that stick so tight. Kind of relax a little bit,” Peterson responded when asked how his team was able to even the score and eventually win in overtime. “That’s a credit to those kids for not getting tight and playing within themselves and taking advantage of their opportunities when their opponents give them to them.”
The coach added that his team’s more laid-back nature has proven to be helpful in close games like the one against WNS, along with several others this season.
“We’re a pretty relaxed team for the most part. There’s a lot of good attitudes and things like that within our locker room, and I think sometimes that pays off for us in those situations,” he said.
Overtime lasted just 29 seconds. Levi Hietpas won a faceoff and got the puck to Daniel Schuette, who slid the puck to Wachter. The senior goal-scoring machine took things from there.
“(Schuette) gets the puck pretty much right off the draw and he flips it wide side right to Drew, and we got a nice bounce kick off the boards, and then Drew, just like he’s done all season long, he’s pretty dang good all year long,” Peterson said. “He’s just a pure goal scorer.”
Wachter scored his 30th goal of the season during the tournament to become the alltime single-season goals leader for Cedarburg.
“It’s pretty incredible to watch him do what he’s been doing,” Peterson said. “I told him earlier in the week when he broke the record to put enough space in between it so nobody else can come get it for a while.”
Wachter broke a record previously held by the son of former head coach Dale West, who is currently an assistant coach with the Bulldogs.
“I’m sure he has some mixed feelings about it with it being his son that did it, but overall, it is an incredible run Drew is on this season,” Peterson said.
Cedarburg is now 10-12 for the season overall and will wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at the OIC. Beaver Dam pays a visit Friday at 6:15 p.m., and Oshkosh comes to town Saturday a 2:30 p.m.