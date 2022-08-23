PORT WASHINGTON — A couple turnovers and a drive that came up just short early in the game came back to haunt the Cedarburg football team in a season-opening 21-9 loss Thursday in a non-conference game at Port Washington.
“Turnovers, obviously, are going to kill you,” Bulldogs head coach Brian Leair said. “I think we had some good things going and to lose those were a problem.”
The Pirates received the opening kickoff and moved the ball into Cedarburg territory before being forced to punt. The Bulldogs took over at their own 17 and used a 16-play drive that extended into the second quarter, but the possession came up empty when a false start penalty on fourth-and-goal moved the ball back to the Port 7-yard line. A 23-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
“We had a good response at the beginning. They were moving the ball down, we got the ball back and drove the ball down and didn’t get a finish down on the other end,” Leair said. “That was kind of disappointing.”
The Cedarburg defense repaid the favor on the ensuing possession. The Pirates took over with the ball spotted at its own 20, then moved down to the Bulldogs’ 9 before the drive stalled. A penalty on the home team, a running play that the visitors stuffed and an incomplete pass forced Port to try a 42-yard field goal, which was wide right.
While both sides had chances to score come up empty, a turning point came three plays after the home side missed its field goal attempt. Cedarburg was facing third-and-1, but the Pirates recovered a fumble on the snap, then Port went for a home run play.
The Pirates handed the ball off, then the running back gave the ball to a receiver on a reverse, who pitched the ball back to quarterback Nate Uselding. He then connected with AJ Mrozek on a 29-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with just under two minutes to play in the opening half.
“It’s a sudden change play,” Leair reflected upon Port going for broke after the turnover. “We talk to the kids and teach them, sudden change, be ready for a shot, and it’s something we practice against, but you get in game situations and kids get lost up and they executed it.
“They did a really nice job executing. They have an excellent quarterback, experienced, and he did a really nice job too,” the Cedarburg coach added. “That was a big shot at us after that turnover.”
The Bulldogs were down 7-0 after that sequence, but made the most of the final seconds of the half. Cedarburg took possession at its own 29 with 1 minute, 44 seconds to play before the break and moved to the Port 15, then Victor Hofmann kicked a 32-yard field goal to put the visitors on the scoreboard before the break.
“We ran some plays to the sideline, we got a couple nice running plays,” Leair said about the two-minute drive engineered by quarterback Josh Knox. “Just kind of chipping away at it and we had the two timeouts left. We got down there, got out of bounds and gave ourselves a shot to get the field goal.
“(Hofmann) stepped in and nailed one, so that was really great to see.”
Neither side gained much traction early in the third quarter, but the first 10 minutes of the period were played on the Cedarburg half of the midfield stripe. The Bulldogs had three possessions over the first eight minutes of the stanza, but two punts and a lost fumble kept the score 7-3. Port’s third attempt of the half began at the visitors’ 30, and the Pirates scored five plays later when Uselding connected with Matt Esselmann on a pass down the middle for a 12-yard score to make it 14-3.
Cedarburg then punted on the ensuing possession, and Port added to its lead with an 85-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter. Uselding completed all six of his passes as part of a 10-play drive, throwing for 76 yards on the possession and wrapping it up with a 5-yard pass to Esselmann to make it 21-3.
Cedarburg responded with an 84-yard touchdown drive, with Owen Szpiszar rushing for a 4-yard score with 4:06 remaining in the game.
However, it was a two-possession difference on the scoreboard following that drive and Leair said not scoring on the opening drive loomed large as things unfolded.
“Even looking in the second half as they scored, and not having that touchdown early on, that kind of changed the complexion of the game and kind of approach that we had,” the veteran coach noted. “With a lot of young players, to get in that mode right away and get going, it made it a little bit of a challenge. That was a big hole there for us not to have that.”
Port was able to run out the clock after that, picking up a pair of first downs after recovering an onside kick to secure the victory.
After the opener, Leair said the game was a mixture of positives and things that will need to be cleaned up quickly before Cedarburg takes on Wauwatosa West.
“We’ve got 10 new starters on offense, but the fact of the matter is the other team probably has some new starters as well,” he explained. “There’s some ability out there, we just need to put it together. I certainly knew we didn’t have a veteran team, I didn’t think we’d be perfect tonight.”