CEDARBURG — The foundation to make program history was actually set in motion last year when the Cedarburg girls tennis team surprised itself with a strong sectional showing, which made the concept of advancing to the WIAA Div. 1 team tournament this season suddenly feel like an achievable goal.
Fast forward 12 months and the Bulldogs have accomplished that objective and are headed to Madison to be a part of the eight-team state field for the first time in program history.
“Last year at sectionals we got sectional runner up, which was kind of a surprise for all of us, but it kind of put into the light that maybe getting to team state was a goal that we could achieve and that it was much closer than we thought,” junior Katina Zimmerschied explained. “In the offseason we were talking about it, during the summer it was like this is a possibility, and I don’t think any of us really knew that Cedarburg had never gone before, but we all knew it would be something that would be really cool and really special if we were able to achieve it.”
Head coach Logan Symes noted that it is an accomplishment that took everyone.
“Everybody from singles, all the way from one to four, all the doubles players, I mean it takes a whole team to accomplish something like this. I’m extremely happy for these girls. They spent so many hours on the court, they dedicated the last two months to the team goal, and it’s nice to see they actually accomplished it,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”
Junior doubles player Tess Kornetzke said the level of dedication it took to accomplish the goal is what makes it important to the team.
“I think it’s just something that is really special to all of us,” he explained. “I think it just shows how much work we’ve all put into this team and this year.”
Senior doubles standout Carly O’Leary added two things that made the accomplishment extra special for her.
“It’s really cool because it’s the first time ever in (school) history. And, especially being a senior, it’s really cool. It was definitely a goal for four years, and it finally happens,” she said. “I also have both my sisters on the team, and that we’re all on the team together is really cool.”
O’Leary added that making it to state alongside her sisters Lauren and Meri is something they had been talking about before it happened.
“We always wanted to be on the team together,” she said, “so to accomplish something like this, to make history for Cedarburg, when all of us are on the team, is just really cool.”
While the opportunity to compete for a state championship is the primary objective, Symes said he is happy to keep the season going for another week.
“They’re a great group of girls to be around,” he noted, “so to extend the season, to us, is another opportunity to keep playing.”
Cedarburg took first place at the Oshkosh West sectional to punch its ticket to state, earning 44 points to edge Neenah (37) for the title at the 17-team sectional.
“It was really surreal,” Carly O’Leary said about finding out the Bulldogs had qualified. “The first day of practice we were like, ‘This is our goal, we want to accomplish it.’ For it to actually happen is pretty crazy.”
Cedarburg, which is the fourth seed, will make its team state debut Friday, taking on No. 5 Neenah at 5:30 p.m. at Neilsen Tennis Stadium. With a win, the Bulldogs would advance to Saturday, when the semifinal will take place at 9 a.m. and the championship dual will be held at 2 p.m.
Some of the Cedarburg players have experience playing at state. Ava Andrae has played in the individual state singles tournament three times. Carly O’Leary and Zoe Larson competed in the state doubles for the third time last week and finished second in the state. Kornetzke and Zimmerschied made their state debut last week, going 1-1 in the doubles bracket.
“It’s definitely different,” Carly O’Leary said about playing at state. “It’s definitely an accomplishment to go there because all these teams come from everywhere around the state.”
Zimmerschied echoed those sentiments last week, when asked about it prior to making her state debut.
“I think just playing at Neilsen and at state, individual or team, is just such a special thing,” she said. “Nielsen is just such a cool place and being able to go there individually and then as a whole team is just such a special experience. I think it’s a little nerve racking to be in such a cool place at a big event, but I think overall it will be a great experience for us and the whole team.”
Symes anticipates his players will have some nerves when stepping on the court, but believes his players will overcome that and put their best foot forward.
“It’s a little nerve racking if you’ve never played there before. You have a lot of people cheering for you, you have all the fans up there too,” he said. “I think these girls have played enough tennis, they’ve been in some big spots like this before, and I don’t think it’s anything that will phase them.
“I feel pretty confident in all of them that they’ll play their best tennis down there.”
Division 2 While Cedarburg is making its first trip to the state team tournament, University School of Milwaukee is no stranger to the event.
The Wildcats will be making their 13th appearance in program history and have won nine state championships. USM last qualified for the four-team tournament in 2018, when the club claimed gold.
While none of the members of this USM squad played for the team last time the Wildcats reached state, the team had four entries in the individual state tournament last week.
Freshman Angela Wang advanced to the state championship match in singles competition and carries a record of 26-2 into Saturday, where she will fill the first singles flight for the Wildcats. Sophomore Aubrey Jayne, who is the No. 2 singles player, returned to the state meet this fall and is 16-4 this season.
In doubles play, the Wildcats’ No. 1 team of Mia Darr and Isabel Werner took third in state. Werner, a junior, has advanced to Madison three times and won a state doubles title last season with Rebecca Daskal. Darr, a sophomore, competed in her second state tournament last week. They are 19-12 this season.
The freshman duo of Haley Erlich and Ella McDonald also got a match in at state last week, taking a team from Appleton Xavier to a tiebreaker before falling. USM’s No. 2 doubles team is 17-9 on the season.
Top-seeded USM will take the court Saturday at 9 a.m. in a Div. 2 semifinal dual against No. 4 Edgewood. The winner of that match will move on to the title match at 2 p.m., against either No. 2 Xavier or No. 3 Altoona.