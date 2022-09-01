CEDARBURG — In some respects, it is a new era for the Cedarburg girls golf team. The Bulldogs have several new varsity players and a new head coach, but the goals will largely remain the same.
“We talked about a couple at our team meeting, goals that we want to try to achieve, but you have to know the girls and understand that they are basically starting from maybe being on the varsity reserve or JV last year and being pushed into the varsity, so I don’t want to put pressure on them. I just want them to go out and play,” new Cedarburg head coach Chris Goodwick said. “I really don’t look at the scores as we’re going, I try to help them out when I can when we’re on the golf course and absolutely just try to keep them at a nice level and not put a lot of peer pressure on them.”
Goodwick added the scores will take care of themselves if the team continues to work and take things from the driving range and practice green to competition.
So far, the results have been positive. The Bulldogs won the first North Shore Conference meet of the season, an 18-hole event at North Shore Country Club, and have produced solid numbers in early competition.
“We did pretty well,” Goodwick said about the first handful of competitions. “We took sixth place at the Washington County Invite and a couple of my girls needed to step it up a little bit. We had another event which our best girl, Kate Bogenschutz, was not at. She was at an event up in Minnesota, and they did OK. But the next one, we had the Owl Invite and we did really well. We shot like a 343. Kate shot a 71, with a 33 on the back nine. All the girls kind of stepped it up a lot more.
“I really think that they have the potential to get there,” he added. “Overall, I think they’re starting to get to where they need to be. I can definitely see some improvement.”
Bogenschutz will fill the top spot in the Cedarburg lineup this season and is already off to a strong start, earning medalist honors at the first league meet of the season in addition to her solid performance at the Owl Invite.
Goodwick added that low scores are just one thing the senior brings to the team that will help it compete throughout the season.
“Kate is just an awesome person and an awesome golfer. She just brings so much positivity to the team. The girls really start to feed off of her positivity,” he said. “I can do so much as a coach, but when you have such a leader like Kate is, that really helps the team and really helps enhance their play.”
One of the things that Goodwick likes about her game is that Bogenschutz is good at making the smart play and not trying to make the heroic swing.
“She doesn’t overdo anything and try to take big chances,” he explained. “She knows that sometimes there are going to be bogies, sometimes there are going to be pars, but you’re not going to make the big numbers.”
Madison Engebose is another player back from Cedarburg’s state run last fall. She carded a two-day total of 198 at state a year ago and has made a quick impression on her new coach.
“Madison Engbose is probably the most confident person that I’ve seen this year. She really has improved from last year from what I was told and is a lot more confident with her game,” Goodwick said. “She understands that she can actually score and really contribute to the team.”
The rest of the team does not feature a wealth of varsity experience.
“I don’t think there are any back from last year that were on the state run,” the coach said about a group that includes Kenna Chay, Macy Ertl, Ava Throndson and Tessa Tolomeo. “They did get a little bit of a chance to practice and play in a couple events. That helped them, I think, get to this level.
“They’re all seasoned in some way and I think they’ve stepped up this year and I can see it already.”
While a number of players are adjusting to a different level of competition or new role, Goodwick is also in his first season with the program. He is also the head coach of the Cedarburg boys team.
“It is a little different from the boys. One, we have a lot less girls out than the boys team, so you get to know them a lot quicker and understand maybe some of their strengths and weaknesses a little bit quicker than the boys,” Goodwick replied when asked about his early impressions about working with the Cedarburg girls golf program. “They’re all pretty receptive to the drills that we’ve been doing, understanding a little bit more about course management and how to get back and be resilient after a bad shot.
“They do listen and hopefully they just keep moving and going forward.”
Cedarburg returns to the course today, for a North Shore meet at Hon-E-Kor Country Club at 4 p.m.