MEQUON — North Shore Conference girls golf coaches admitted there were some nerves as league play teed off Monday at North Shore Country Club.
Cedarburg took first place, with a four-player total of 362 over 18 holes, while Whitefish Bay took second (375) and Homestead was third (388).
While his team won, Bulldogs head coach Chris Goodwick admitted it took his squad some time to relax, settle in and focus on getting the ball around the course.
“I had no goals for this meet. I knew that they could play well. Overall, I think all the girls, all the teams, were a little bit more nervous for the first one,” he said. “I think we are lucky to win this first event of the North Shore season, but I did see some girls that were down a little bit off the beginning and then came back toward the back nine and that really helped to kind of surge us forward.”
He added that it was not just his team that might have felt a few butterflies as things got going.
“I think for all the girls, not only our team, there was a lot of nerves,” Goodwick said. “Not that North Shore is easy, and not that it’s really hard, but you could just see the nerves of being back in conference play.”
Homestead head coach Wolfgang Recht confirmed that was also his sense.
“I think with how competitive it will be at the top, I truly believe that Whitefish Bay, Cedarburg or us could win on any given day, so I think there’s a little bit of that pressure from Cedarburg to continue their run, for Bay to make that huge jump up and then for us to kind of start chipping away back at that conference title,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of that pressure on just the three teams to be the best, and I think it’s a good pressure, but it definitely showed today.”
Cedarburg standout Kate Bogenschutz posted a typically solid score, carding a 77 to lead the Bulldogs and earn medalist honors.
“Her focus is unbelievable,” Goodwick said. “What she really has is such resilience when she does maybe hit a bad shot. And today was a really good case of it, where she hit a couple where she was maybe a little right and behind a tree.
“We talked about it, we chipped out to where we were back in the fairway, chipped and made each one of those putts for par.
“She doesn’t overdo anything and try to take big chances,” he added. “She knows that sometimes they are going to be bogies, sometimes they’re going to be pars, but you’re not going to make the big numbers.”
Goodwick said that her presence is generally a steadying influence on the rest of the team because the other players know she will usually post a low number, but there was some pressing as conference play began.
“Normally that’s the case, but today I did see more nerves and stuff,” the team’s first-year coach said. “But, I have seen where they do kind of say we know Kate can shoot good numbers. It helps us to keep everything going and not get down and rebound and come back with a good score on the next hole.”
Senior Macy Ertl added a 93, junior Madison Engebose notched a 95 and senior Ava Throndson recorded a 97 for the Bulldogs. In most cases, it was the first conference varsity meet for that group.
For Homestead, sophomore Addie Farrell led the way with a 92, which was the seventh-best score overall.
“Addie played a lot of golf this summer, so she kind of was already into the competitive scene coming into this season. That just helps to steady her,” Recht said. “She’s used to shooting a little bit better than that, but she kind of had that mindset of I’ve got to keep going through even though it’s not necessarily going her way out there.”
Junior Sophia Otto added a 95 for the Highlanders, which was good for 11th on the individual leaderboard.
“She wants to win. She’s a softball player too, so she came into the season and really kind of started sporadically, but in our BCHC ended up shooting 89, which was her first time breaking 90.”
Rounding out the counting scores for the Highlanders were Regan Staudt (99) and Kate Judd (102).
NSC teams will resume league play today at Hidden Glen at Bentdale Farms. The 18-hole meet is set for noon.