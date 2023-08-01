MEQUON — Players can take any number of paths to playing in the Northwoods League. Some come from big-time college programs, others are prospects from Division III schools. Blake Kunz followed a different route, starting out at South Dakota State University as a football player before deciding to return to the diamond.
“I played three seasons there, at South Dakota State, and I didn’t enjoy it as much as I did (in high school),” the Germantown High School graduate said. “I was drained, so I left that and then a couple months later I decided to try baseball again. Luckily, the coaches allowed me to give a tryout and then I made the team. It was a long journey to get back into baseball shape, but I made it back.”
He last took the gridiron during the spring season in 2021 before trading in his shoulder pads for a mitt and a ball cap.
“We had that spring year of football for COVID. So, after that season, I was still training in the summer and then I ended in the summer,” Kunz recalled of a journey that led him from the huddle to the mound. “By January, I tried out for the baseball team.”
Kunz admitted that making the change from playing tight end for the Jackrabbits football team to pitching for the baseball team was a transition that took time to develop. While there may be a notion that it is easy to walk off one field and have success on another, the physical demands of each activity require specialized training in order to achieve peak performance.
“It’s definitely different types of body that you have to have,” Kunz explained, “that’s why it took me so long to get back into baseball shape.”
Kunz played baseball while attending Germantown High School, taking the mound for the Warhawks and lining up at first base when he was not pitching. The right-hander throws a fastball, slider and split-fingered fastball and he explained that his touch returned more quickly for some of those pitches than others.
“The slider is not as hard as the splitter. The splitter is a very difficult pitch. It’s really hard to command,” he noted. “Just repetition and doing it over time, you can get good at it.”
When asked whether he thought it was easier to return to baseball in a pitching capacity rather than as a position player, Kunz said that being able to concentrate on one responsibility made things a bit easier.
“(Position players) have fielding, you’ve got hitting, you’ve got everything else combined,” he explained, noting that pitching also presents its own set of challenges. “I think being focused on one thing at a time helps with that transition.”
Kunz prefers being the person on the baseball field that initiates the action as a pitcher rather than being one of many involved in a play on the gridiron.
“I like being in command, being in control of everything,” he said.
Kunz is glad he made that switch and it has worked out well for him.
“I’m very happy with my decisions with sports,” he said. “I was just really happy with how I started off the season and I kept it going for the most part.
“I’m playing better than I ever have,” Kunz added. “When I first came back, it was not even close to how it was before, in high school. I just had to work on myself and my mobility, and it all worked out in the end.”
It has definitely worked out, with Kunz being named a Northwoods League All-Star.
“(It feels) pretty awesome,” he said. “I’m very grateful for that opportunity. I’m very surprised, but very happy with it.”
Kunz is playing this summer while figuring out what will come next. He earned his degree at South Dakota State in mathematics and data science.
“I just graduated, so this is pretty much the only thing I’ve got going for me right now, other than trying to find a job,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed this moment and I’m really thankful for the opportunity.”
Kunz said he will probably get into something in the data analysis field eventually, but the numbers he is focused on right now are earned run average (3.18), strikeouts (38 in 34 innings) and wins (three, tied for the team lead).
“I’m hoping to keep going as long as I can,” he concluded while discussing chasing his baseball dreams.