CEDARBURG — Paytn Monticelli has been even more dialed in than usual this week, which is bad news for opposing batters.
Cedarburg’s star pitcher threw a no-hitter Tuesday during a 14-0 victory over West Bend East, just one day after tossing a no-no against Whitefish Bay in a 10-0 win.
“That’s a great accomplishment and it’s fun to watch,” Cedarburg co-head coach Mark Jessup said. “Her rise ball was really good today. Maybe it was the weather, but it seemed like she had a little more spring in her pitch. It was good to see.”
The senior admitted she did have a little extra in shutting down the Blue Dukes and Suns for 11 innings in a pair of games truncated due to the 10-run rule.
For more area prep sports coverage, subscribe today: https://bit.ly/gmtodaysub
“I’ve felt a little bit more pumped up over the past couple days,” the UW-Madison recruit said. “I feel like I’ve had a little bit more extra juice on my pitches because I know it’s my last go-around in conference and I want to finish as strongly as possible.”
Sammy Brobst had the best vantage point of anyone during those performances and the Cedarburg catcher felt Monticelli was especially dominant against West Bend East.
“Personally, I feel like she was better today, but two very good games from Paytn this week,” the senior said about the right-handed ace. “She was hitting her spots amazing tonight.”
Monticelli’s best work Tuesday came in the second, when she threw her very first immaculate inning, which is nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts.
“It was pretty fun to have nine straight pitches in a row that were three strikeouts,” she said about accomplishing the rare feat. “I wasn’t really sure because I got to the third batter and was like, ‘Was that only six pitches?’ But then I just was trying to focus on the batter and not focus on the individual stat.”
Those were three of her 12 strikeouts. “She was very focused and very zeroed in,” Jessup said. “It seemed like she was locked in today and snapped the ball really good.”
Cedarburg’s offense was also pretty sharp against West Bend East, which made for a perfect day in 80-degree temperatures.
“The weather was nice and the bats came alive and we jumped on them right away, from top to bottom everyone hit the ball well,” Jessup said. “Paytn was on, had a little more zip on her ball today it seemed like, and she pitched good and we got a win that we wanted to get.”
The offense came up with a run in the opening inning. Cassidy Gall belted a two-out single, stole second and then scored on a single by Monticelli.
“One thing we’ve been working on throughout the season is getting on top first,” Monticelli said in regard to taking the early 1-0 lead. “We’ve progressed so much over the season with that.”
After Monticelli authored the immaculate inning in the second, the Bulldogs put together another rally. Cedarburg sent nine batters to the plate, collecting five hits and scoring five runs to jump out to a 6-0 cushion.
“Our message before the game was a lot of focus, a lot of energy, and jump on them right away,” Jessup said. “We hit the ball well today and I think that showed up on the scoreboard.”
Cedarburg was already in command at that point, but removed all doubt in the third. The club batted around, sending 14 hitters to the plate in all, and scored eight runs on eight hits. Maddie Moser had two hits in the frame, including a two-run double, and finished the contest with three hits in as many at-bats. In all, the senior scored three runs in the game. The first baseman also contributed a nice play in the field, helping preserve Monticelli’s no-hitter in the fourth with an effort that involved her crawling to the bag to record an out after fielding the ball.
“She’s got a hot bat right now,” Jessup said. “Last year she was out almost the whole year because of injury. She started off a little slow this year, but she’s got her swing going and I think her confidence to match. She’s swinging it well and when she makes a connection, she can drive it and take it out or take it to the gap. It’s good to see. It just makes our lineup that much stronger when she’s swinging a good bat.”
Ashley LeCavalier also had a productive day with the stick, belting a pair of singles and scoring two runs at the bottom of the lineup.
“She’s a freshman, so she has her ups and downs, and today was a very good up,” Jessup said. “A lot of it is confidence and being patient and not getting up there too anxious. She had very good swings and made good contact. She’s a very strong hitter, so when she does make contact, good things can happen. It’s good to see and she set the table for the top of the order.”
In all, seven starters collected a hit for the Bulldogs and eight starts scored a run during an effort in which everyone contributed to the offensive onslaught.
“The pitchers were hitting their spots, they were just putting the bat on the ball,” West Bend East head coach Mark Dechant said. “It was their day to hit the ball. That’s what it comes down to.”
Cedarburg improved to 17-3 overall. More importantly, the Bulldogs are 14-1 in conference play. With one more victory, the team will clinch the league title for the second year in a row thanks to Slinger’s 10-6 win Tuesday at Hartford. The team returns to action today at Nicolet, with the first pitch at Maskowski Park set for 4:30 p.m.
“We’re sitting in a good position going into Thursday and next week,” Jessup said. “We’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”