GLENDALE — Alex Evanoff, shown dropping back to pass during action earlier in the season, completed 12 of 21 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns Thursday to help the Cedarburg football team earn a 28-15 victory at Nicolet.
Joah Kaminsky was on the other end of those scoring passes, reaching pay dirt on plays of 10, 14 and 28 yards. Owen Szpiszar scored the other touchdown for the Bulldogs, crossing the goal line on a 3-yard plunge to open the scoring in the game. The senior finished with 80 yards on 24 carries in the contest. Cedarburg improved to 3-2 on the season overall, including a mark of 2-1 in the North Shore Conference.
Up next, the Bulldogs host Hartford at 7 p.m. Friday in a homecoming clash on the gridiron.