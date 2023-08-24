The No. 2 doubles pairing of Katina Zimmerschied and Tess Kornetzke, left, and the No. 1 singles player Ava Andrae, right, are shown in action Monday helping the Bulldogs to a 5-2 victory in a nonconference dual meet against Franklin. On Tuesday, both entries won their flight in a dual meet against DSHA as Cedarburg scored a 4-3 win over the Dashers. Andrae claimed a
6-2, 6-3 win in her match, while Kornetzke and Zimmerschied clinched the team triumph with a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 11-9 win in the second doubles position to break a 3-3 tie. Sydney Betz added a win at third singles and Sarah Curran and Zoey Schiek prevailed in straight sets in the third doubles position as the Bulldogs defeated DSHA for what is believed to be the first time in program history.