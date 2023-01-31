CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg boys basketball team has been on a roll in recent weeks and that continued Friday as the Bulldogs earned an 81-70 victory over Grafton in a North Shore Conference rivalry game.
“Our main objective right now is to continue to build and play good basketball,” Cedarburg head coach Nick Mueller said. “We went through a rough stretch over Christmas break and eventually caught five losses in a row and now I believe we’re five wins in a row, and that’s the ebbs and flows of a basketball season. It’s long, it can be grueling, but I’m really proud of the way our guys have persevered.
“Tonight is another big win for us, to stay in conference contention, so that’s really our eye on the prize right now, is to stay as close to Nicolet and Homestead as possible and see what we can do in the last week or two of the season.”
As the Cedarburg coach noted, it has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Bulldogs this season. The club started with five wins in its first six games — the only loss coming Dec. 9 at Grafton in overtime — followed by five straight defeats. The team returned to the win column Jan. 10 against Slinger and has not lost since, including a 77-76 victory Saturday over Brookfield Central.
“I think it was a little bit of everything when we were losing. It just seemed like things were snowballing for us. It was hard to come up with energy at practice, hard to have energy in the games, and when you don’t have the right energy and the focus, simple mistakes are had and that’s what kept hitting us,” Mueller reflected. “We’d be in games and be really close in a lot of those games and it would be a matter of a missed assignment on defense or a missed defensive rebound because we jumped too early. It was just kind of a lack of focus.
“I don’t know if it ended up being just getting back in school and getting back into a routine for our guys, but it’s really a combination of us just increasing our focus and our energy level.”
In some ways, the early portion of Friday’s contest resembled that stretch. Grafton came out hot, with Michael McNabb netting eight early points, Jaiye Famakinwa and Tommy Lutz each adding hoops and the Black Hawks bolting out to a 12-2 lead less than three minutes into the game.
“That was a little disappointing because we feel like we’re pretty darn prepared for this game and that’s exactly what we wanted to avoid,” Mueller said. “I thought some of our guys were a little bit of deer in headlights early on. Maybe it was the atmosphere, obviously a huge crowd tonight, which was awesome.
“We’ve got to find a way to rectify that,” he added. “It exhausts you when you have to keep coming back from such a deficit.”
On the other side of things, Grafton head coach Damon James was pleased his team had a good start, but he felt that may have been to the Black Hawks’ detriment in the long run.
“Yeah, we hit some early shots, we got up early, but we still have to do what we do in terms of the ball movement from side to side, with flow and with pace,” he explained. “We really went away from that tonight because shots were going in early.”
Grafton was able to hold the lead for much of the first half, but Cedarburg began chipping away at the deficit after it reached double figures.
The home team then surged ahead with a 16-3 run late in the opening period before Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. closed out the half with a pair of free throws with no time remaining to leave Cedarburg with a 42-35 edge at the break.
Six different Bulldogs scored in the opening half, with Aiden Adams and Jack Dykstra each netted 11 points, Zach Brown and Logan Zahour each chipping in six and Jacob Fries and Isaac Holton scoring four apiece.
“That’s the kind of basketball I love,” Mueller said about having a number of players fill up the scorebook. “It’s a fun brand of basketball, especially when the guys have bought into being unselfish, not worrying about their stat line and guys are just playing. They’re competing and they love to play for each other, and that’s what is going to make us continue to be a dangerous team.”
Grafton battled back to even the score at 50-all five minutes into the second half and again at 52-52 a short time later, but the Bulldogs responded with a 13-3 run after that and was able to hold off charges by the Black Hawks to secure the victory.
“We got it tied, 52-52, and then it was just a big lack of execution. It really was,” James said. “It was just a lack of execution which led to offensive and defensive breakdowns. Then, they capitalized on them. We'll be fine. We’ll get better.”
Dykstra led the way for Cedarburg with 27 points, Zahour finished with 18 and Adams scored 11. It was the second big offensive game in a row for Dykstra, who poured in 32 earlier in the week in a win against West Bend West.
“Obviously Jack has elevated his game a little bit. He’s got a lot of confidence going on,” Mueller said about the junior guard. “I just think his aggressive nature, going to the rim and getting himself under control, knowing that a lot of guys can’t necessarily jump with him, especially when he gives them the lift fake and gets body control into them, so that’s been a huge asset for us.”
Cedarburg was back on the court Saturday, holding off a late charge by Brookfield Central to win a nonconference game played at Germantown. The final sequence saw the Lancers get four free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining due to a foul just before the buzzer and a technical foul, but the team missed them all as the Bulldogs prevailed.
Cedarburg improved to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in the NSC with the victories. The Bulldogs will be back in action today, visiting Port Washington for a league game at 7 p.m.
Grafton dropped to 8-4 in the North Shore with the loss.
“We went backwards tonight,” James admitted. “It wasn’t what they did, it was what we weren’t doing. I felt like that was the outcome. We weren’t good defensively, we weren’t good on the defensive glass and just not a lot of fluidity in what we were doing on both sides.”
Guerrero Hernandez led the team with 20 points, Famakinwa added 19, McNabb netted 15 and Lutz finished with nine.
James was pleased with the aggressive approach by Famakinwa against the Bulldogs.
“He didn’t settle early. He was getting to the rim, which is what we said we could do,” the coach said. “He can do that. It was good for him, I was glad to see that. It was good for Tommy as well.”
Grafton was back in action Saturday. The team fell into a 40-15 deficit at Westosha Central and ended up on the losing end of a 75-51 decision. The Black Hawks are now 10-7 overall and will return to action today at Whitefish Bay. The NSC contest is set to begin at 7 p.m.