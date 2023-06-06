CEDARBURG — Six different players recorded a goal Saturday to help the Bulldogs clinch a WIAA Div. 2 girls soccer regional championship.
Cedarburg hosted Watertown and scored three times in each half to emerge with a 6-2 victory.
Nadia Epshteyn, Lacy Johnson, Jillian Leaman, Mia Thompson, Courtney Van Ermen and Peyton Wetzel found the back of the net to help the Bulldogs on to the next round.
Cedarburg will open sectional play Thursday, hosting North Shore Conference rival Nicolet at 7 p.m. in a semifinal match. The winner moves one game away from state, with the sectional title game set for Saturday. The Bulldogs, 12-6-3 overall on the season, earned a 2-0 victory May 16 over the Knights.