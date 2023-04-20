Cedarburg head coach Brian Leair, left, was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an April 1 ceremony in Madison.

Leair was named head coach of the Bulldogs in 1996 and has guided the Bulldogs to a 180-97 record and the program has made the playoffs 23 times in his 26 seasons at the helm. He has guided Cedarburg to four North Shore Conference championships, five state quarter-final appearances and the program reached the WIAA Div. 2 state title game in 2010.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County sports news with a subscription: Click here

Right, the Leair family poses for a photo at the induction ceremony. From left are his daughter Abby, son Jake, his wife Beth, the coach, his son Luke and daughter Alli.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.: Click here to subscribe

Recommended for you