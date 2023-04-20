Cedarburg head coach Brian Leair, left, was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an April 1 ceremony in Madison.
Leair was named head coach of the Bulldogs in 1996 and has guided the Bulldogs to a 180-97 record and the program has made the playoffs 23 times in his 26 seasons at the helm. He has guided Cedarburg to four North Shore Conference championships, five state quarter-final appearances and the program reached the WIAA Div. 2 state title game in 2010.
Right, the Leair family poses for a photo at the induction ceremony. From left are his daughter Abby, son Jake, his wife Beth, the coach, his son Luke and daughter Alli.