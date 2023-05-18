CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg boys tennis team scored a pair of North Shore Conference wins in dual meets Tuesday against Hartford and Port Washington.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches from the Orioles, with the pairings of Chatton and Keenan Haws (No. 1) and Carter Fast and Grant Shipley (No. 2) securing matching 6-1, 6-0 wins. Flynn Evans Charlie Plante added a 6-0, 6-3 win in the third doubles flight.
Owen Weeden claimed the fourth point for the Bulldogs, earning a 6-2, 6-0 triumph in the fourth singles spot.
Against the Pirates, the Bulldogs won each of the seven flights in straight sets. Nick Claditis (No. 3 singles) and the pairing of Fast and Shipley dropped just one game in their matches, while the Haws brothers and Evans and Plante only lost two games on their path to victory.
Cedarburg kickers blank Nicolet
MILWAUKEE — The Cedarburg girls soccer team hopes to return to Uihlein Soccer Park for the state tournament, but had a successful appearance at the facility Tuesday, notching a 2-0 victory over Nicolet in North Shore Conference play.
Nadia Epshteyn netted a goal in each half to lift the Bulldogs past the Knights. Mia Hurd made nine saves to pitch the shutout as Cedarburg’s goalkeeper.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-6-1 on the season overall and are 5-1 in league play. Cedarburg is back in action today, hosting Slinger at 7 p.m.
Four players score as Homestead downs Hartford
MEQUON — Cadence Benedict found the net twice and Julia Bentley, Maisie Lidstone and Sophie Rater each added one goal as the Homestead girls soccer team blanked Hartford, 5-0, Tuesday in North Shore Conference play.