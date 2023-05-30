CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg softball team began what it hopes will be a return trip to state with an 8-0 victory Thursday over Brookfield East in a WIAA Div. 1 regional final at Wilterdink Field.
Megan Lacke, Sarah Prom and Ally Torbeck each recorded three hits and they combined to score four runs, which was more than enough offensive support for pitcher Cassidy Gall, who allowed just two hits while striking out eight in a shutout.
Cedarburg, looking for its third consecutive state appearance, will host Germantown today at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game.