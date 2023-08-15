MEQUON — Three of the final five games of the season for the Lakeshore Chinooks were decided by one run, a fitting end to a campaign in which 29 of the club’s 71 contests were decided by the closest of margins.
Unfortunately, the Chinooks dropped two of those three games, which was consistent with how the summer went for the local Northwoods League club. Lakeshore went 9-20 in those close calls on the way to posting a record of 27-44 for the season.
“We had 20 one-run losses, so we’ve been in every game. I’ll be the first one to take responsibility or wear that situation of not being able to close out games,” Lakeshore manager Trevor Cho said. “Overall, if you had to say there was more good things going on or more bad things that happened throughout the year, it’s for sure good.”
While being in most games along the way was positive, Cho was not satisfied simply with being in position to win.
“If you just look at the record, we’ve got to be better,” said the skipper who just completed his first year as manager of the team. “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, it was my first year, I need a break,’ or anything like that, we just lost too many games.”
On some nights, the Chinooks were a hit away from tying the game or taking the lead and were unable to produce in the clutch. On other occasions, the pitching staff was unable to shut down a rally in time and an opponent came up with the timely hit.
“Maybe if it’s the same issue, you can address it right away, so I guess I’d take that,” Cho responded when asked if it would have been better for it to be one specific thing that haunted the club rather than varying issues in those close contests. “But for me, it’s like first time being a head coach or managing at the college level and I for sure learned a lot. I have ideas for next year.
“It’s just taking all that information and stuff that I’ve learned throughout the first 71 games and going from there.”
Lakeshore did not win as many games as it would have liked, but the club made some noise and were in the mix to make the playoffs during the second half of the season.
After posting a record of 14-20 during the first half of the season, taking fifth in the six-team Great Lakes West division, the Chinooks opened the second half with a 6-3 record and were in first place in the second-half division standings.
“I remember we had a team meeting and it’s like hey fellas, we’re in first place right now, we still have everybody here,” Cho recalled. “There was a point in time in which we were looking at the second half standings, opponents coming up, guys that we still had and it’s like we’re going to have a shot here down to the end.”
Things turned on July 12 against Madison. The day was supposed to feature a split doubleheader, but the afternoon game was rained out. The weather cleared out in time for the originally scheduled night game to take place and it was looking good for the Chinooks heading into the late innings. However, things fell apart in the ninth inning and the Mallards rallied for a 6-5 win.
That set the stage for what became a 1-4 road trip.
“(We) had a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and end up getting walked off,” Cho recalled. “The next two nights, we went up to Wausau and got walked off back-to-back nights.”
That was the start of a stretch in which the Chinooks lost 12 of 14 games and fell out of the playoff hunt.
“A couple things just didn’t go our way, guys getting drafted and we had a couple injuries, but at no point of the year have I ever felt like we didn’t have a chance,” Cho said. “Every time I wrote the lineup card, it’s like alright, we for sure have a chance tonight.”
The manager was optimistic about what the team had the capability to do with good reason, as he pointed to several highlights from the season. When asked his favorite moment, Cho said that outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu being selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft by Philadelphia was among the most memorable things to take place.
“This might be a little bit selfish, but honestly the thing that sticks out in my mind is Avery Owusu-Asiedu getting drafted. That’s what the Northwoods and the Chinooks are all about, getting guys to the next level,” he explained. “You look at the names and the banners (former Lakeshore players to reach the big leagues), he’s got a shot to be the next one up there pretty quick.
“Coaching Avery in high school and bringing him in here, seeing him get drafted, for me that was my personal highlight.”
On the field, Cho noted that Joey Spence had a brilliant performance during a resounding victory in Green Bay on June 30.
“I would say the one in Green Bay when we scored 20 runs,” he said in regard to a 20-4 triumph. “Joey Spence hit two grand slams. That one was awesome.”
The Chinooks also had a big win on July 11, coming back to earn a 10-9 win against Kokomo at Kapco Park.
“Will Johannes walked us off here against Kokomo. That one was a lot of fun,” Cho recalled. “We were down four runs going into the bottom of the ninth and put up a five spot to win that one.”
Perhaps the most memorable win of the season for Cho came on May 29 when the Chinooks earned a 10-6 victory on opening day in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I got a bunch of text messages, a bunch of calls and I said that same thing back to everybody,” he recalled. “I said that was a physically, spiritually and emotionally draining experience. First game of the year, we won against Rapids, that was awesome.”
MVP
Spence, a sophomore catcher from Notre Dame, was solid in all areas for the Chinooks.
He finished the season with a batting average of .240 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 41 runs batted in during his second summer with the Chinooks.
“That guy didn’t have the summer that he wanted the year before,” Cho said. “I’ve seen that guy at the highs of highs in his career and the lows of lows, and I knew he'd be able to come in and do something for us.
“He led our team in RBIs, led our team in home runs and took a huge jump forward from last year in terms of defensive ability and handling the pitching staff,” the manager added. “Just the fact that he had a lot of impact on the offensive side, defensive side with managing the game, telling guys where to go in the field and then handling the pitching staff really well. That’s a guy that did it in every department.”
In an effort to keep him on the field, Cho also used Spence at first base.
“You’ve got to keep him in the lineup somehow. He actually, in my opinion, was a pretty good first baseman,” he explained. “His first year at Notre Dame he worked a lot over there, so he had some familiarity over there.”
Pitcher of the Year
Matthew Mueller proved he could be effective in multiple roles for the Chinooks.
The left-hander from Gonzaga was a starter for most of the season, but also came out of the bullpen June 24 to lock down an 8-6 win over Fond du Lac to notch a save with two-thirds of an inning of shutout work.
In all, he posted a 1-2 record with a 2.88 earned run average during an all-star season in which he struck out 36 batters and allowed just 13 hits in 25 innings over seven appearances.
“Forget everything he did on the mound, he was great in the clubhouse, great in the dugout. You need guys like that,” Cho said. “He did it on and off the field.”
The skipper also pointed to the work that Michael Carpenter did late in the season. The Madison College right-hander finished 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA across five appearances (four starts). He struck out 19 and allowed 19 hits in 19 .222 innings.
“Every time he’s gone out there he’s been lights out,” Cho said.