oey Spence, shown batting in a recent game, and the Lakeshore Chinooks lost four of five games on a recent road trip to fall to 7-7 in the second half of the season in the Northwoods League. Three of those defeats came by a single run, with a 6-5 loss Wednesday at Madison, and 8-7 and 4-3 setbacks Thursday and Friday at Wausau.
The club took out its frustration Saturday in Fond du Lac with a 22-3 thrashing of the Dock Spiders before losing by an 8-4 margin Sunday to Fond du Lac. In the victory, the Chinooks scored in eight of the nine innings, including a five spot in the eighth and a nine-run onslaught in the final frame. Four players had multi-hit games in the contest, with Adam Cootway going 5 for 5 with four runs scored and Matthew Deprey adding four hits in six trips to the plate while scoring three runs.
Spence drove in three runs, one of three Lakeshore players to accomplish that feat on the day, along with Trey Becker and Grant Ross.